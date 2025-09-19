Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this article…

…which provides important context, this post is particularly addressed to church leaders who at any stage in any way promoted or endorsed the covid vaccines. Some of the more overt and high-profile examples are featured below, not least as a reminder.

Church of England bishops

Here is a video entitled Vaccine Encouragement featuring thirteen Church of England bishops under the Your Neighbour/Give Hope banner, with a transcript and comments below:

[Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York] We’re all followers of Jesus Christ, and, while our churches may look different, there is one thing we are all agreed upon. We have to do everything in our power to give hope and to stop covid. [Olivia Graham, Bishop of Reading] There probably isn’t anyone watching this whose life hasn’t been affected by covid [or, more accurately, the response to covid]… some of us through actually losing a friend or family member… some of us because of the effect it’s had on jobs and future plans… our education and training. Some of us because our lives have simply become unbearably stressful. [Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London] And most of us have experienced fear and loss. And covid-19 has revealed again the inequalities in our society. [Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover] One thing we can all do is to ensure that we take the vaccine when it is offered. [Philip North, Bishop of Burnley] Of course many people have fears about it. Perhaps some of you watching this video have fears about the vaccine… [Philip Mounstephen, Bishop of Truro] But they’ve been robustly tested by some of the world’s best scientists and healthcare experts.

I wonder to what extent Bishop Mounstephen had actually looked into the matter for himself, and whether he had given any thought to the fact that any vaccine developed in a matter of months could not possibly have long-term safety data.

[Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield] They are fully authorised by the MHRA here in the United Kingdom

I wonder if Bishop Ipgrave realised then — or now realises now — that the MHRA receives 86% of its funding from the industry that profits from the products supposedly being regulated, as discussed e.g. here in this post:

[Gull Francis-Dehqani, Bishop of Loughborough] If you’re uncertain, don’t just refuse the vaccine, but ask your GP or pharmacist.

I wonder if Bishop Francis-Dehqani is aware of how much money GPs received for each injection administered, and if she knows that GPs were offered “a further supplement of £10” for each eligible child injected, even though the risk to such children from covid was minimal to say the least.

[Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, again] They will give you the facts and share with you the evidence about the vaccines. [Martin Gorrick, Bishop of Dudley] This is one of the best and fastest routes out of this terrible pandemic. [Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, again] By taking the vaccine we hasten the day when we can be together again. [Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham] It’s an act of love for our neighbours… our very close neighbours, our friends, our family, but also for the wider community and indeed for the world.

I am reminded of the then-Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s contribution in December 2021 reported e.g. here:

Archbishop Welby had been promoting the injections since January 2021.

[Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford] I believe as a Christian that God has given wonderful gifts to scientists and to those who work with the technology… to those who have managed the programmes to make sure these vaccines are safe, and those who are rolling them out. All these gifts come from God and they are for the healing and well-being of humankind.

I wonder how history will judge those words…

And, among other things, to what extent Bishop Croft has pondered the use of the word “pharmakeia” in Revelation 18:23.

[Robert Springett, Bishop of Tewkesbury] We need to encourage people to follow the science and to take this gift that’s been offered in which we can find life, so I’m proud to be saying that when my turn comes I’ll take the vaccine.

Church leader: “We need to encourage people to follow X and to take this gift that’s been offered in which we can find life…”

And the identity of X?

“The science”

Or perhaps that should be “The $cience”?

I wonder when I will hear any preacher — let alone a bishop — mention science in the context of discussion of idolatry.

[Alan Wilson, Bishop of Buckingham] When my turn comes I will certainly be taking the vaccine. [Martin Gorrick, Bishop of Dudley, again] When it gets to my turn I will certainly be taking it. [Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, again] So when you get that vaccine, be courageous, and say yes, and take it, and encourage your family and friends to do the same.

So those who decline novel technology injections with no long-term safety data, supposedly to combat a disease from which they are at little or no risk, are the ones who are cowardly…?

[Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover, again] If the vaccine was good enough for Her Majesty then it is good enough for us.

I wonder who wrote the script, and if any of the bishops approached declined to take part.

Prominent figures from various Christian denominations

But it wasn’t just Church of England bishops…

Prominent figures from various denominations were also involved, as were leaders of other faith groups. Here is a two-minute video of representatives from several well-known Christian groups — the Evangelical Alliance, the Baptist Union, the Methodist Church, the Salvation Army, New Wine and Hillsong among others, as well as some of the Church of England bishops again — pushing the injections in February 2021 (transcript below):

[Gavin Calver, Evangelical Alliance] Covid has turned our world upside down and taken far too many of our loved ones far too soon… [Peter Lynas, Evangelical Alliance] In the UK alone, more than 100,000 people have died… [Yemi Adedeji, One People Commission] Infections and deaths have affected all of our church families and every family in the United Kingdom… ]Siân Rees, Evangelical Alliance] Covid has exploited and increased the existing inequalities in our society… [Philip Mounstephen — Bishop of Truro, who, along with the Archbishop of York, the Bishop of Durham and the Bishop of Dover, has the dubious distinction of appearing in both montages] But as followers of Jesus Christ, we are to be people of hope.. [Yinka Oyekan, Baptist Union] And while our churches may look different, there’s one thing we all are agreed upon. We have to do everything in our power to give hope and stop covid…

“Everything in our power to… stop covid…”

For context, according to data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics, during the two months from the end of January to 23rd March, when covid was reported to be circulating, the death rate was at or below normal levels:

In stark contrast to 2018:

Or indeed 2023:

Anyone can check out more context for the above data in the linked articles and indeed on the UK government’s Office for National Statistics website. No expertise is required.

It is perhaps also worth noting here that lockdown was declared four days after the government announced that “COVID-19 is no longer considered to be an HCID [high-consequence infectious disease] in the UK”:

[Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York] One thing we can all do is ensure that we take the vaccine when we are offered it. This is one of the best and fastest routes out of this terrible pandemic… ]Jo Frost, Evangelical Alliance] By taking the vaccine, we hasten the day that we can all be together again… [Carl Knightly, Faith in Later Life] We understand that some have fears and anxieties… [Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham] These vaccines are new, so I suppose it’s understandable that some people have some nervousness and some caution about it… [Jude Levermore, The Methodist Church] We need to reassure them that the vaccine is safe and effective… [Anthony Cotterill, The Salvation Army] The vaccines have been robustly tested by some of the world's best scientists… [Shermara Fletcher, The William Seymour Project] By doing your research, by getting credible information, we can beat this together… [Paul Harcourt, New Wine England] Speak to a healthcare professional like your GP or your pharmacist… [Andy Frost, Share Jesus International] They will give you the facts and share the evidence about the vaccines… [Dan Watson, Hillsong] Don’t let misinformation put you or your loved ones at risk. [Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover, with the same clip as in the previous montage] If the vaccine was good enough for Her Majesty, then it is good enough for us. [Jo Frost, again] When it gets to be my turn… [Shermara Fletcher, again] I will take the vaccine… [Tedroy Powell Church of God of Prophecy] I will certainly be taking it… [Agu Irukwu, Redeemed Christian Church of God] I am going to take that vaccine once it comes to my turn. [Paul Butler, again, and here repeating something very similar to Justin Welby’s line] And I want to encourage everybody to do the same. It’s an act of love for our neighbours, our very close neighbours, our friends, our family, but also for the wider community and indeed for the world… [Yemi Adedeji, again] Let's work together and beat this virus.

Again, I wonder who wrote the script, and if any of the leaders approached declined to take part.

Time to break the silence?

While the judgement of the church leaders above was questionable to say the least, I don’t doubt that there was sincerity in their appeal. But sincerity counts for little when it comes to promoting novel medical products which have, by definition, no long-term safety data.

I wonder how many of those who promoted or endorsed the covid vaccines will eventually have the courage to speak out and acknowledge their errors of judgement. And when they might finally break their silence…

There is... a time to be silent and a time to speak (Ecclesiastes 3:7)

Related:

Share

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem