Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to these recent posts…

…I think this short video deserves a wide audience:

A transcript is below for people who prefer to read rather than watch.

Today we’re diving into a scientific analysis that raises a pretty big question about the mRNA vaccines. [Scientists around the world are] making the case that the vaccine tested in clinical trials wasn’t quite the same as the one that was shipped out to millions of people. And it all boils down to a tiny and, they say, unexpected piece of DNA. Let’s break down what this… is all about. This is… the question that kicks off this whole investigation.

The source material we’re looking at basically says, “Yes, [the trial vaccine and the global vaccine] were different.” And that difference, they argue, comes from a huge change in how the vaccine was made when it went from the lab to mass production… [and] understanding this change is absolutely central to the rest of the story they’re telling.

Let’s start with part 1, which the source calls a tale of two vaccines. And no, this isn’t about different companies. It’s about two very different methods for making the exact same vaccine, which, as the analysis claims, led to very different final products. The source lays out these two manufacturing methods.

Process 1 was apparently used for the version in those all-important clinical trials. But when it was time to scale up and make billions of doses, they switched to Process 2. So what’s the deal? What really changed between that small-batch lab process and the massive, factory-scale one? This table really gets to the heart of it:

Process 1, the trial one, started with a super-clean DNA template made using PCR. You can think of that as using a high-quality photocopier to make perfect copies. But Process 2, for the big rollout, used E. coli bacteria as tiny factories. They grew the DNA recipe on these little circular rings of DNA called plasmids. And according to the source, that’s where the critical difference comes in. The commercial vaccine now allegedly contained leftover fragments of that bacterial plasmid, including a sequence known as SV40, which was totally absent from the trial version.

That manufacturing change is piece number one of this puzzle. The next piece is what the source calls the DNA discovery. This is where a group of independent researchers apparently decided to take a look inside the commercial vials themselves… They say they found something they weren’t expecting. And… the claims in this analysis we’re exploring aren’t coming from the manufacturers. They’re coming from scientists who, for whatever reason, decided to run their own tests on commercially available vaccine vials.

They wanted to sequence the code and see for themselves what was really in there. And here is what they reportedly found:

Now, for traditional vaccines, regulators have drawn a line in the sand: no more than 10 nanograms of stray DNA per dose. But when these researchers used a test called fluorometry, which measures all the DNA in a sample, they claimed they found levels that went way, way over that line, sometimes reaching over 1,500 nanograms.

These results have been replicated in multiple labs across the world.

And just to put that into perspective, we’re not talking about just creeping over the limit here. The levels reported in this source document were up to 150 times higher than that established regulatory guideline. The levels reported in this source document were up to 150 times higher than that established regulatory guideline…

The big question is: how could something like that have been missed? Well, the source’s explanation for this is that the standard quality control tests were just kind of blind to this specific problem.

Imagine you’re using a net with big holes to catch fish. The tests were designed to catch big, specific pieces of DNA. But the source claims the contamination was actually millions of tiny fragmented pieces from the plasmid, which just slipped right through the net. Now, this brings us to what is arguably the most critical part of the source’s entire argument.

It’s not just about the amount of this leftover DNA, but about what one specific piece of that DNA can supposedly do. It’s all about something they call “a key to the nucleus”. The key we’re talking about is a famous genetic sequence called the SV40 enhancer.

It originally comes from a monkey virus, and in molecular biology it’s well known for being extremely good at one thing: acting as a DNA targeting sequence. You can think of it like a biological shipping label or a GPS co-ordinate that tells the cell to deliver any DNA attached to it to one very specific, very important address: the cell nucleus. Now, to really get why that matters, you have to remember a little… school biology.

The nucleus is the vault. It’s the command center where your own precious DNA — your genetic blueprint — is kept safe. It is heavily guarded, especially in cells that don’t divide, like your heart cells or your neurons. Foreign DNA is absolutely not supposed to just waltz in. So how does this SV40 key supposedly unlock the fortress? The source points to a known biological mechanism called the Dean Effect…

First, your own cell’s proteins, the good guys that are meant to be in the nucleus, recognize and grab onto the SV40 sequence. Second, these proteins have their own built-in VIP pass to get through the nuclear security gates. And third, the cell’s own transport system gets tricked. It sees the VIP pass and actively pulls the entire package, your protein and the foreign DNA it’s now carrying, right inside. It’s basically a Trojan horse. So, if this foreign DNA can get into the cell’s command center, what are the potential consequences? What’s the big deal? Well, that brings us to the next section, where the source document starts debating the potential risks.

The analysis doesn’t suggest a simple cause and effect here. Instead, it proposes what it calls a two-hit mechanism. It’s a scenario where two different things would need to happen in sequence for there to be a problem.

Think of it like a one-two punch. Hit number one is that nuclear invasion we just talked about, the key unlocking the door. Hit number two, according to the source, is what could happen once the DNA is inside.

They raise two theoretical possibilities. The first is insertional mutagenesis. That’s a fancy term for when a piece of foreign DNA accidentally gets stitched into our own genome, potentially breaking a critical gene. The second possibility they raise is p53 sequestration. Now, p53 is an incredible protein, often called “the guardian of the genome”. It’s your cell’s master mechanic for fixing DNA damage and preventing cancer. The concern raised here is that these DNA fragments could act like a sponge, soaking up all the p53 and preventing it from doing its job.

Finally, the source document pivots from the deep biology to the regulatory process itself. It argues that this whole situation shines a light on some pretty important and, as of yet, unanswered questions for regulators. The core of the critique here really shifts. It’s no longer just about the science. It’s about the rules.

The argument is that the existing rulebook wasn’t really designed for this new kind of technology, and they point to two main areas they call potential regulatory blind spots. The first is what they call the LNP factor. Remember that 10 nanogram DNA limit? That was created for naked DNA, which struggles to get into our cells. But this DNA isn’t naked. It’s wrapped in lipid nanoparticles, which are basically high-tech delivery drones specifically designed to shuttle their cargo into our cells. The source argues this makes the risk totally different.

Second, it claims the European Medicines Agency classified this SV40 sequence as non-functional. And this is a major point of dispute for the source, which argues its role as a powerful nuclear import signal is textbook knowledge in molecular biology.

And that brings us to the end of this analysis. The source document essentially lays out a chain of events — a manufacturing change, an unexpected discovery, and a known biological mechanism for getting that discovery into the cell nucleus. The authors argue that these findings are significant enough that they warrant a serious re-evaluation by the scientific and regulatory communities, leaving all of us with that one big lingering question — what happens now?

I wonder how many people would have taken mRNA covid vaccines if they had been aware of the above.

Further reading for those interested:

