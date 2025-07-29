Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This article began as a section in the July Updates post, but, as I put the material together, I thought it better suited to a separate article — partly because of its length, and partly because of the various things that it illustrates.

I found this recent Daily Mail article particularly striking:

Make of that piece what you will. It concerns two UK doctors: Dr David Cartland, a GP from Cornwall who has spoken out more than most about the harms from the so-called covid vaccines; and Dr Ranj Singh, a TV doctor who was among the most high-profile advocates of the injections back in 2021.

One of the most striking things about the article is its one-sidedness. As ever, it is important to bear in mind Proverbs 18:17:

The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him.

The General Medical Council (GMC)

For context, members of the General Medical Council’s governing body, the GMC Council, are appointed by the Privy Council — a group of mainly senior UK politicians who are current or former members of either the House of Commons or the House of Lords.

Here is the The General Medical Council (Constitution) Order 2008:

On its website, the GMC claims to be “the independent regulator of doctors, physician associates and anaesthesia associates in the UK”.

But, according to this post last month from the British Medical Association (BMA), the trade union and professional body for doctors and medical students in the UK…

Most doctors now have no confidence in the GMC

More details in relation to the concerns of the BMA can be found here:

In relation to the covid era, pathologist Dr Clare Craig summarises here one of the many issues in relation to the GMC :

Now on to Dr Cartland and Dr Ranj…

Dr David Cartland

For David Cartland’s background, see e.g. this statement from February 2022, part of which is reproduced verbatim below:

My name is Dr Dave Cartland, and I am 39 and a practicing GP in the UK down in sunny Cornwall. I qualified in 2014 as a GP, and prior to that worked my foundation years in the West Midland’s Foundation programme and GPVTS (Black country). I qualified from Birmingham Medical school in 2008 as a graduate entry medic, completed a Biomedical science degree in 2004 with a large component of this reading in immunology, virology, microbiology and medical statistics. I proudly qualified with first class honours and went on to publish work in Angiogenesis as part of the Birmingham angiogenesis research group in 2005. I am a married father of 4 awesome children who are my life and have two faiths… Jesus Christ and Aston Villa FC. Anyway, enough about me. Why did I become a Dr I hear you cry? I became a doctor to help my patients, to be their advocate, to help them in their biology, psychology and social circumstances. I will always remember exactly the moment of my graduation when we recited the Hippocratic oath. Part of this powerful oath is a vow. A vow to ‘Primum non nocere’ - first do no harm. I hope my patients would agree that I am a caring, decent GP. I enjoy my job and the role I have to play in patients’ lives and can safely say this vow has formed the basis of my medical career thus far. To not recognise, notify or publicise concerns of harm would be contrary to mine and my colleagues’ oath taken at qualification. I am writing this as a commentary and as a personal reflective piece, some of it opinion other from anecdotes others statistical and government data, but am equally happy for it to be shared. When the COVID pandemic hit the UK, the confusion, fear and medical uncertainty was palpable by colleagues and patients alike. I want to say from the outset that I am by no means a covid-denier, I have seen many people debilitated acutely and chronically with this horrific disease. I gladly rolled up my sleeve despite reservations about the speed of the development and lack of prospective safety data but to ‘do my bit’ in the face of unknown aspect of a pandemic. What sort of person let alone Dr would I be if I didn’t step forward to help ‘protect the vulnerable’ and of course my own health. I took my first Pfizer jab on 13/1/21 in complete good faith of the science and public health underpinning its roll out, trusting as all patients do the integrity and reassurance of the government and its scientific advisors. On the 7th of January, 6 days prior I lost my best friend to the pandemic. At this time, only very short-term vaccine safety data was starting to filter through and obviously medium- and long-term safety data for the Jab was absent, but with the clear and present danger of the disease, a clear weight in the balance for taking it. All seemed logical to this point. Something that struck me from the very beginning was that (thank God) death and seriously unwell patients at least in my capacity as a GP (and am aware that I don’t see that particular tip of the iceberg), for me never hit the heights of what I was expecting or that was being projected from the various modelling data that was being shared at the time. ‘Nightingale hospital-gate’ as I will call it never took off, and mortality wasn’t as high as the fear levels had perhaps suggested which was great news. This wasn’t just an independent observation. Now as previously mentioned ITU’s and A+Es were full of covid-related morbidity and mortality, however as time went on slowly but surely some things started to seem odd and not make sense to my pre-pandemic experience of medical practices… Firstly, and very early on, death certification changed, and all the safeguarding related to a second ‘part 2’ Doctor verifying events around death to come to agreement about what we call the medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD), was over-ruled very early on. This was partly understandable on the face of it given the swathes of deaths that were expected some of the ‘paperwork’ would understandably need streamlining. Over time I started to see patients’ death certificates coming through in patients that were generally severely unwell with multiple comorbidities as MCCD 1 (a) COVID-19, the main cause of death felt by the dr or coroner. When looking into specifics and looking at the notes I was seeing when they had been admitted to hospital, they had clearly ‘entered the building’ having been unwell with other things… cancer related issues, end stage COPD exacerbations or renal failure, broken bones, strokes, heart issues… On entry to the mortuary marked down as [MCCD] 1 a) COVID 19. Out of hospital deaths followed suit. All it seemed to take was the mere mention of ‘cough’ by a relative… (a common symptom around the time of anyone’s death)… the MCCD would be confirmed-COVID-19! This was happening with alarming regularity in personal experience. Something odd was happening and didn’t sit right! The next irregularity seemed to be around testing and the early use of statistics. I won’t mention too much detail here but the testing for COVID 19 was using PCR (the results of which have formed the mainstay of covid surveillance and shielding protocols throughout). With some prior knowledge of this from my science background and an early statement from the inventor of PCR Kary Mullis himself stating that this was not a technology purposed for diagnostics of viral infections… Furthermore, the medical statistics being used were and are still vague such as ‘death within 28 days of a positive covid test’, about as nebulous as you can get for such key figures important in a worldwide pandemic seemed to be being purposefully blurred…

In relation to “post-vaccination reactions”, he goes on to say that:

Initially the flicker of harm signal subsequently became a flame and most recently a fire! My individual experience of seeing very odd post-vaccination reactions came ironically around the time of my second jab. In just one week, I saw a terrible case of a very fit gentleman who was suddenly unable to move his hands and feet and became swollen, a reactive arthritis, coming inexplicably on without any prior rheumatological history, 2 days after his vaccine. A couple I did a home visit on came out with a most bizarre skin rash with large ulcers appearing widespread to the body the like of which I have never seen, again within a week of the jab and no prior history of skin problems. While duty Dr I recall a bizarre conversation with a medical registrar who advised me that a patient needed to commence anticoagulation for a clot on his brain which was triggered by his sinus inflammation seen on the MRA scan… (The gentleman advised me he had never so much as sneezed in his life), he had his jab 4-5 days prior. And then the worst, two 40y female patients within about a week of each other and each within close proximity of the jab (1-2 weeks). Both died without significant medical history, one I always remember as she had two young children of similar age to my own, MCCD VITT (vaccine induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia), catastrophic clotting to multiple systems leading to death. The coroner had obviously attributed this to the jab. Day after day I was seeing on social media comments from friends’ family and strangers making causal accusations towards the jab of a multitude of harms. Some serious harms too including new and permanent/progressive neurology/fits/collapses, dermatological presentations, menstrual changes, immunological, and simply not feeling ‘right’ the list went on and on. This was just the start. I joined a group called NHS 100k in the wake of opposing the upcoming vaccine mandate and was again hit with a barrage of harmful episodes within close proximity to the event of a COVID jab. This was seeming to be more than just coincidence purely by noted incidences. I was reading and hearing on official media that reactions were extremely rare, but I was wondering how rare does rare have to be for it not to become common? Everyone seemed to know someone who had fallen foul. I looked on the yellow card reporting system and VAERs but the incidence of what I was seeing from experience didn’t match the data from these resources and seemed understated. I saw an article today from MHRA data which showed huge increases in reaction to the covid jab across all manufacturers at unprecedented scale compared to any other previous Jab ever and consistent across all manufacturers. I eventually wrote a post asking for people to contact me personally on social media and joined a telegram group ‘They say it’s rare’ (they also have a website). Scary amounts of people stepping forward with a full range of alleged reactions in proximity of a jab. In the last 48h I have personally had over 200 DMs with personal stories of post-vaccine injury reaction and even deaths and the aforementioned group is just constantly posting these stories. Going back to my signal of harm, there was an alarm sounding, and as per me writing this article was reminded of my Hippocratic Oath once again. The above may just be coincidental I am well aware, but my oath was to do no harm (Disclaimer at this point I can say that I have never jabbed a patient with the COVID vaccine). Aside from this, more worrying observations from different arenas. As an avid football and sports fan, reports of footballers dropping like flies some live on TV and numerous tennis stars falling ill during games (whether vaccinated or not reports are sketchy), pilots dying in never-before-seen numbers, USA just reported an increase in life insurance claims by up to 40% in last 3 months. All-cause mortality in certain periods of time higher than ever before, funeral directors and doctors going public on unprecedented young folks ‘dropping dead’… the list goes on…

Around 18 months later, in the summer of 2023, he gave this interview:

Here is a summary from his website:

He has also recently been posting “Breaking the silence” conversations here:

I featured one of those conversations — Episode #21 with Dr Marcus de Brun — in the post highlighted at the top of this article.

Dr Ranj Singh

While few people have heard of Dr Cartland, Dr Singh is well-known, usually as Dr Ranj. Here is his Talent4media page, part of which is reproduced verbatim below:

Inspiring, fun and engaging — not words often associated with science and medical experts, yet Dr Ranj combines all three with infectious enthusiasm. Dr Ranj is a TV personality with a difference. With a flourishing career ranging from Doctor and TV presenter, to author and musical theatre star, he’s an exciting and established talent who can turn his hand to any subject. With an impressive TV career already under his belt, Ranj is certainly someone you will continue to see a lot more of in the future. He is a co-host and resident doctor on BBC1’s leading daytime series Morning Live, was co-presenter of ITV's prime-time series Save Money: Good Health & Save Money: Lose Weight and the co-creating host of BAFTA award-winning CBeebies series, Get Well Soon. He was also a regular medical expert on This Morning. As well as these flagship shows, Ranj is a regular contributor to programmes as wide-ranging as The One Show, Inside Out and Watchdog; ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Tonight and Channel 5 News. He also won the second series of the ITV1 cookery series Cooking With The Stars. In 2018 Ranj swapped his scrubs for sequins as a Strictly Come Dancing contestant, partnered with Janette Manrara. The dancing duo also took part in the Stricly Live Tour in 2019. He got to perform again on television, this time singing on ITV’s hugely popular series All Star Musicals. Ranj appeared as Lance in the hit musical & Juliet - on tour at various locations around the UK and Ireland in 2024 and 2025. Dr Ranj fronted his own ITV series – Dr Ranj: On Call – a weekly magazine show going back to his roots as a medical professional, aiming to galvanise the British nation into taking control of its physical and mental health. On Extreme Food Phobics for W Channel he offered help and support to some of the UK's most severe food phobics. Dr Ranj co-hosted Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll; a weekly health podcast, as well as the NHS Podcast – Think Which Service. Off air, his work can be found in numerous magazines and websites where he gives expert opinion and advice on a range of physical and mental health matters. Ranj has regular columns in Attitude (and previously Now and Family Traveller magazines) and is an online health correspondent for NetDoctor. He is a Sunday Times best-selling author having written three hugely successful books: How To Be A Boy And Do It Your Own Way, How To Grow Up (and Feel Amazing) and The No-Worries Guide For Boys, as well as two children's school books with Oxford University Press. He has also released three of his own very successful picture books: A Superhero Like You, A Superpower Like Mine and A Superfamily Like Ours. As a passionate charity ambassador and a sought-after host of live events and panel discussions, his warmth and enviable dedication make him a valuable voice in this space. Ranj's training and experience make him well-qualified to cover a broad range of medical topics and science headlines. Furthermore, being the only TV doctor who specialises in children, young people and families gives Ranj the leading edge in this field. His expertise makes him the perfect medical spokesperson, and his broader passions and hobbies enable him to give a unique and distinctive insight into any subject. Ranj’s charisma and style have made him a household name amongst children and adults, and his impressive social media following highlights his widespread outreach and appeal.

Dr Ranj has come a long way since his television career began on the BBC’s Get Well Soon, a “programme for young children exploring medical conditions”:

But I wonder how often he has talked about medical ethics and properly informed consent.

As to Dr Ranj in the covid era, here is a clip of him in conversation with Phillip Schofield, a presenter who also made his UK television debut on BBC children’s television:

One dose of either vaccine gives you probably around… at least 70% protection. But what people don’t realise is that it gives you… almost… 100% protection against being hospitalised and dying from covid. And that’s the statistic people really need to know…

(NB the date of the above screenshot is much later than the date on which Singh made that statement.)

As to the “paedophile sympathiser” comment in the Daily Mail article, here is an article from BBC News about Schofield in 2023:

Phillip Schofield has quit ITV after admitting he had an affair with a younger male ITV employee and lied to cover it up. The ex-This Morning host said the relationship with his junior colleague was “unwise but not illegal”. In a statement to the Daily Mail… Schofield said he “met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television”. He apologised for lying to colleagues, employers, the media and public.

And here is an article from Scotland’s Daily Record featuring Dr Ranj around the same time:

Back in the covid era, here is a second clip from Dr Ranj, in the context of some countries having suspended the “Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine” as it was then commonly known (before the “Oxford” descriptor was dropped…):

Everyone’s scratching their heads as to why there has been such a big reaction. And we’ve got to accept that blood clots happen for lots of different reasons every year… I really worry that the damage done by pausing vaccination programmes and the resulting covid that will happen… will far outweigh any damage that may have been prevented, for example by looking at these clots, which we don’t think are related to the vaccines at all… There is no evidence that the vaccinations increase your risk of clots. Covid significantly increases your risk of clots, you’ve got to remember that…

But there is something that is rarely if ever highlighted when TV doctors make their media appearances: the amount of money that they are paid by pharmaceutical companies.

Here, for example, are details of a £22,500 payment made to Singh in 2022 by AstraZeneca — manufacturer of the covid injections whose link with clotting is now well-established:

Related information re other “TV doctors” can be found in this section of the A battle for truth post highlighted at the top of this post.

And also e.g. here:

I hope that you will agree that the above information puts the Daily Mail article on Dr Cartland and Dr Ranj in a rather fairer and more objective context. It would be interesting to hear the two doctors in open conversation with an independent third party, but I would be surprised if that happens anytime soon.

