Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…I thought it worth telling a story to illustrate how good intentions can go badly wrong in the context of safeguarding.

Last autumn, Jack, a history teacher, started a job at Edgewood Park, a school in the city where he lives with his wife Olivia. The first few months went well. And then one day, out of the blue, Jack got a text: “Please can we talk in my office after school?” It was from the headmistress, Mrs Baker, who explained that she had had word that the authorities had received a safeguarding report about him. And that she had no choice but to suspend him pending the outcome of an investigation.

When Jack was in sixth form, he dated Chloe, who he met online, but who lived locally. They became very close for a while and were sexually active. At the time they met, Chloe said she was 17, but it eventually transpired that she had only just turned 15. The relationship ended when Jack went to university.

In his first year as an undergraduate, Jack began to think more about life, the universe and everything. He went along to several talks he saw advertised, and heard about the extraordinary claims of Jesus Christ. And in his third term, following a lot of discussion, thinking and reading, he became a Christian. In the months that followed, his relationship with Chloe played on his mind from time to time. But this changed when he met Olivia, with whom he felt he could happily spend the rest of his life.

After graduation, Jack returned to his childhood home and trained to be a teacher. He found the teaching placements and his first job challenging, mainly due to the disruptive behaviour of some students. But he persevered, and regularly travelled to see Olivia in the city where she lived with her parents. And a couple of years later the two of them got married and found a place to rent not far from where Olivia had grown up.

After a year with a long commute, Jack was delighted when he got the job at Edgewood Park. In addition to its proximity to his new home, it was the first school he had worked at where he looked forward to going in each day. And after several months, he took on responsibility for running the school’s Christian Union, which had stopped meeting after the retirement of the previous teacher who ran it. Several of the pupils said how much they appreciated his efforts.

Jack and Olivia were regulars at Cornerstone, a nearby church which had a relatively young congregation and was popular with local university students. Jack went to a midweek Bible study group. Olivia didn’t join him, not least because it clashed with a cookery course that she attended on the same evening. But Jack was keen to go, and had occasionally stepped in to lead the group when the main leader Harry, one of the junior church staff, was unable to be there. Harry used to work for an insurance company, but had recently joined the church as a trainee. And, with the encouragement of the vicar, Phil, he regularly met up 1:1 with the members of the group he led.

At one of those 1:1 meetings Jack shared some of his backstory, including what had happened with Chloe in sixth form. Harry listened attentively, and, as he cycled back home, didn’t think much more about it. But the following morning, as he lay in bed, he remembered something from a safeguarding training course he had attended a couple of months ago. Something along the lines of “Any safeguarding concern should be reported”.

Harry checked the church safeguarding policy which stated, “Staff members must report any safeguarding complaint or concern as soon as they become aware of it. They should not try to investigate the complaint or concern themselves but should document it in writing.” Later that day, he rang Phil, and told him about what Jack had said about his relationship with Chloe. “Thanks Harry,” the vicar replied. “It’s almost certainly nothing to worry about. But I think we’d better report it as a concern to the district safeguarding officer. We can’t be too careful.”

“Do I need to do anything?” asked Jack. “Don’t worry about the reporting. I can do that,” came the reply. ”I suggest you just make a note on ChurchSuite for the record. And leave the rest to me.”

It was later that same week that Jack got the text from Mrs Baker.

Jack was dumbstruck. What on earth had happened? Who had made the safeguarding report? Was it something he had said to one of his students? He asked Mrs Baker, but she replied that protocol dictated that she couldn’t say any more, and that Jack would have to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

The authorities were overrun with safeguarding reports. And the report about Jack was not considered a priority case. So for a couple of weeks nothing happened at all. Except of course that Jack was not at school. And his classes had to be taught by somebody else. And the recently-revived Christian Union stopped meeting. And rumours began to circulate.

Moreover, Olivia was less than sympathetic. “What have you done?!” was her first reaction. For the first time in years, Jack felt frightened, and spent many hours going over in his mind the events of the recent days and weeks, wondering what had led someone to report him.

Eventually Jack received a phone call in which it was explained to him that someone had reported that he had had a sexual relationship with an underage girl, and that an investigation was about to begin. Jack couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “Who has made this report?” he asked. “And why?”

“Sorry, we’re not allowed to say.”

But Jack didn’t have to think too long before it dawned on him what had probably happened. He certainly hadn’t had been unfaithful to Olivia. And he had not told many people about Chloe. Olivia knew, although they hadn’t talked about it since before they were married. And one or two of his close friends from back home were aware. But aside from Olivia, Harry was the only person locally who he had told.

Jack wondered what to do. He had carried on going to church after he had been suspended. But he had skipped the midweek group. He dreaded the “How’s your week been?” question which was easier to avoid in a large Sunday congregation. His stock reply, if asked, was, “Fine. How about you?” He had once read that “Fine” was often synonymous with “Feelings Inside Not Expressed”. And now he understood that better than ever.

Having had the phone call, Jack thought about contacting Harry to meet up. But he didn’t feel up to it. While out shopping the previous weekend, he had seen Lucy, one of his teaching colleagues. He caught her eye, but to Jack’s dismay she just walked away, pretending that she hadn’t seen him. Later on in the day, in the local park, he had bumped into Amy, one of the school secretaries. Unlike Lucy, Amy seemed pleased to see him, and was happy to talk briefly. “What are people saying?” Jack asked. “Oh, it’s just tittle-tattle,” replied Amy. “You don’t want to know.”

Jack was finding it difficult to sleep, and he began to wonder whether he would be able to return to Edgewood Park at all. He found himself feeling down much of the time, and the situation was not helped by Olivia mentioning that she was thinking about moving back in with her parents for a while. And she was so angry with Harry that she felt it might be best if she didn’t go to church for a while.

A week later, Jack received a message from Harry, asking to meet up for a walk. Jack agreed, and was surprised to find that Harry was distraught. “I’m so sorry,” he said. “I nearly didn’t mention it to Phil. And now I really wish I hadn’t…” He added, “We need to make sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again. It’s ridiculous for church leaders to feel they have to report something like this. We need to warn others about what has happened, and to support you through this time. If nothing else, as a church that takes its lead from what the Bible says, we need to point people to Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 18. This whole anonymous reporting thing seems wrong to me.”

Jack was grateful for Harry’s apology, and in due course came round to the idea that it would be good to share his story with others in the congregation with a view to ensuring that there was no repeat of what had happened. But Jack was rather taken aback when Harry revealed that Phil had asked that nothing more be said about the whole episode. “It won’t do anything for the reputation of the church if we are seen to be soft on safeguarding” was the vicar’s view. And he had changed the subject when Harry mentioned Jesus’ approach to dealing with sin in the church.

This made Jack angry. After all that he was going through… But what made it worse was when Harry let slip that it was routine for the church staff to keep notes on people in the congregation in ChurchSuite. “What?!” said Jack. “No-one told me about that!” “Oh, it’s just informal notes,” said Harry. “Phil says it’s best practice, and that it makes it easier for the staff to keep track of where people are at. He loves ChurchSuite. He’s a bit of a technocrat at heart.”

“So who can actually see what’s on the system?” asked Jack. “I’m not sure,” replied Harry. “And Phil doesn’t seem keen to discuss it. Moreover, one of the churchwardens told me that I need to be careful what I say. He says I shouldn’t get on the wrong side of Phil, who will be the person writing my references if I apply to train for ministry.”

Jack’s younger sister Jo, an undergraduate at the nearby university, was furious when she learned about what had happened to her brother, particularly in relation to the way that records on people were being kept by Cornerstone without it being made clear to them that this was happening. “If they really have to keep this sort of information, they should at least tell people. And they shouldn’t store it in the cloud!” she asserted. As a student of Computer Science, Jo understood better than most that “the cloud” just means “other people’s computers”. And that the internet never forgets.

Unsurprisingly, word soon spread among the students about what was going on at Cornerstone in relation to ChurchSuite. And in the year that followed, there were only two freshers who became regulars at the church.

Six weeks after Jack had been suspended, he received a phone call to say that the investigation had concluded, and that no further action was necessary. Mrs Baker invited him to her office at Edgewood Park and made it clear that he was welcome to return to the school. She added that she had done her best to quell the rumours that had been circulating. And at the beginning of the next term, Jack returned to his teaching role. He was relieved to be back. But his confidence had taken a hit, and it seemed that some of the other staff were somewhat standoffish. And he felt that he didn’t have the energy to return to running the Christian Union.

After several months, Olivia started going to Cornerstone services again. She had met with Harry, who had apologised profusely to her about what had happened. But when she had met with Phil and suggested to him that, at the very least, the church’s safeguarding policy needed rewording, the vicar had replied that there was nothing he could do about it and he was just doing what he was told. Olivia felt that Phil’s approach, and particularly his unwillingness even to discuss Matthew 18 in the context of safeguarding policy, rendered him unsuitable to lead a church which claims to take its lead from what the Bible says. From her perspective, he seemed more concerned with reputation management than anything else. And when Phil was leading services or preaching, Olivia found it hard not to be reminded of what had happened.

The midweek Bible study group at Cornerstone carried on meeting much as before. Jack eventually returned, but no-one said anything in relation to his absence other than “Welcome back”. The atmosphere was somehow different though. In particular, the nature of the sharing before the prayer time at the end of the session had changed markedly. A couple of people in the group who had previously been very open about what was going on in their lives now rarely said anything.

As the group’s leader, Harry noticed that the majority of the members were now ignoring or declining his invitations to meet up 1:1. And that, even when they did accept, they seemed defensive when he asked about personal aspects of their lives. He understood why. And he was beginning to think that he might respond to a former colleague who had messaged him about a good opportunity coming up should he want to go back to his old job in insurance.

The above story is fictional.

But the experience of people who suffer as a result of ill-conceived and arguably unbiblical safeguarding policies is all too real.

And it is not too difficult to imagine scenarios in Jack’s situation where things might have worked out rather less well.

Moreover, the characters in the above case were generally acting with good intentions…

I hope and pray that this post might provide a useful starting point to help people think more carefully about safeguarding policies and how they are applied.

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