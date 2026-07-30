Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…which I subtitled…

They sell it as protecting children... [but] what they are building is the end of anonymous speech... the end of whistleblowers... the end of political dissent that does not cost you everything

…I thought it worth sharing a similar and related thread.

But first some context and a caveat.

The thread is written from a US perspective. And some of the context is outlined below in an excerpt from this 2025 House of Lords article:

The government does not publish data on the number of arrests made for online malicious communication offences. The Home Office does publish data on arrests, but it is by offence group rather than the individual offence type. As a result, centrally held government data is not available to show the number of people arrested under section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988 and section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 in recent years. However, in April 2025, the Times published an article using data collated from freedom of information requests made to police forces setting out the number of arrests made under section 1 and section 127 (not all forces provided data to the Times).[4] The authors also used Ministry of Justice data to show the number of convictions for the offences. The authors reported that police officers are making over 12,000 arrests a year under the legislation, equating to over 30 a day. They also claimed that the number of arrests in 2023 represented an almost 58% increase since before the pandemic. It said that in 2019 forces had recorded 7,734 arrests.

More than 30 arrests a day, significantly up over recent years:

Graph 1: Number of arrests made under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988 by 35 police forces in England and Wales from 2017 to 2023

But the number of convictions has fallen:

However, the authors reported that their analysis of Ministry of Justice data showed that the number of convictions and sentencings for the relevant offences had decreased “dramatically” over the past decade, as shown below in graph 2. Graph 2: Number of people sentenced for offences under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988 from 2010 to 2023 The authors explained that there are several reasons why an arrest may not result in a sentence, such as out-of-court resolutions, but said the “most common is “evidential difficulties””, specifically that the victim does not support taking further action.

As to the caveat I mentioned, I am less than convinced about the veracity of some of what we are told about high-profile cases of people being arrested and jailed for saying things on social media. I particularly have reservations about what has been reported about Lucy Connolly, as I discussed in this post:

From the perspective of the powers that be, presumably one effective means of censorship is to use the media to run high-profile stories (however true) which give the impression that speaking out is risky.

Anyhow, the contention of the thread below is that the most serious threat to free speech comes in the context of digital ID and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

1/12 This is the most important post I have ever written. England is arresting 30 people a day for posting things on social media the government does not like. 30 people. Every single day. That is 12,000 arrests a year. For speech. Not threats. Not violence. Not crimes. Just opinions. Posts. Shares. Likes. Things the government decided are unacceptable. But here is the question nobody is asking. Why only 30 people a day? Do you really think there are only 30 people a day in England saying things the government does not like? In a country of 67 million people? Of course not. There are thousands. Tens of thousands. Maybe hundreds of thousands. So why are they only arresting 30?

2/12 The answer is simple. The burden of enforcement. Every arrest requires manpower. Police to investigate. Officers to make the arrest. Courts to process the case. Judges to hear it. Jails to hold them. Paperwork to document everything. Arresting 30 people a day is already overwhelming the system. The police. The courts. The prisons. The entire enforcement infrastructure is maxed out. They cannot arrest more. Not because they do not want to. Because they do not have the resources. Manpower is always the bottleneck for tyranny.

3/12 This has been true throughout history. Soviet Russia wanted to control every citizen. But they could not. They did not have enough secret police. Enough informants. Enough prison guards. Enough bureaucrats. The system collapsed under its own weight. The enforcement burden was too heavy. Too expensive. Too inefficient. Every communist regime. Every collectivist system. Every authoritarian government. They all face the same problem. You cannot enforce total control over millions of people without massive manpower. And manpower is finite. Expensive. Prone to failure.

4/12 So tyranny has always been limited. Not by morality. Not by law. By logistics. They could not arrest everyone. Could not monitor everyone. Could not punish everyone. So they arrested enough to create fear. Monitored enough to create paranoia. Punished enough to create compliance. But millions slipped through. Spoke in whispers. Shared forbidden ideas. Resisted in small ways. Tyranny was brutal. But it was not total. Because enforcement had limits.

5/12 The digital control grid eliminates those limits. Digital ID. Online Digital ID through age verification laws. CBDCs. AI surveillance. This is not about improving efficiency. This is about solving the enforcement problem that has constrained tyranny for centuries. Once this infrastructure is in place, they will not need to arrest anyone anymore.

6/12 Here is how it works. You post something on social media the government does not like. Instant $100 fine. Deducted automatically from your CBDC wallet. No arrest. No trial. No appeal. Just gone. You give a thumbs up to a post the algorithm flags as problematic. $200 fine. Instant. Automatic. You do it again. $500 fine. Then $1,000. Then your account is restricted. Then your ability to transact is blocked. All of it instantaneous. All of it automated. All of it enforced by AI.

7/12 No police needed. No courts needed. No judges. No jails. No paperwork.



The system identifies the violation. Assigns the punishment. Executes it. All in seconds.



You do not get arrested. You get fined. Restricted. Excluded. Your money turned off. Your access revoked. Your life made impossible.



And it scales infinitely. They can do this to 30 people. Or 30,000. Or 3 million. The cost is the same. The manpower required is zero.

8/12 This is why they are building the digital control grid. Not because arresting 30 people a day is working. Because arresting 30 people a day is failing. They want total compliance. But enforcement is the bottleneck. Digital ID links your identity to everything you do. Online Digital ID through age verification laws tracks every site you visit. Every post you read. Every comment you make. CBDCs give them control over your money. Programmable. Instant. Revocable. AI manages the entire system. Monitors everyone. Flags violations. Executes punishment. No humans required.

9/12 And here is what will happen. How long do you think it takes before people self-censor? One fine and you stop posting. Two fines and you stop liking anything controversial. Three fines and you stop reading anything the algorithm does not approve. You do not need to be arrested to be controlled. You just need to be punished. Instantly. Automatically. Without recourse. Fear does the rest. You police yourself. Because the cost of dissent is immediate and unavoidable.

10/12 This is tyranny without the burden of enforcement. For thousands of years, tyrants dreamed of this. Total control. Universal compliance. Instant punishment for every act of disobedience. But they could not build it. Because enforcement required people. And people are expensive. Fallible. Limited. Now they can build it. Because AI does not require salary. Does not get tired. Does not question orders. Does not have limits. The digital control grid is the enforcement system tyranny has always needed.

11/12 People think AI is about making life easier. Answering questions. Automating tasks. Improving efficiency. They have not seen the superpower of AI yet. AI learns about you. Yes. But that is not the superpower. The superpower is control. Management of tyrannical systems at scale with zero enforcement cost. AI can monitor everyone. Punish everyone. Control everyone. At the same time. Forever. With no overhead. This is what is coming if we do not stop it.

12/12 …England is arresting 30 people a day because that is all the manpower they have. But they are building a system that eliminates the need for manpower entirely. Digital ID. Online Digital ID through age verification. CBDCs. AI surveillance. Once in place, they can punish millions instantly. Automatically. With no cost. You will not be arrested. You will be fined. Restricted. Excluded. And you will self-censor to avoid it. That is the goal. Total compliance with zero enforcement burden… The digital control grid solves tyranny’s oldest problem. Understand what is being built. And fight back while enforcement still has limits. Preserve Liberty by Preserving Privacy.

Related

This post featuring discussion of the manufacturing of consent a hundred years ago:

This flashback/warning from the covid era:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem