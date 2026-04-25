Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

The church I attend in the UK has strong connections with parts of the church in Australia. The guest preachers from Down Under over the years have included Peter Bolt, Bill Salier and John Chapman.

Another was Phillip Jensen, whose brother Peter was Archbishop of Sydney between 2001 and 2013.

And so it was with particular interest that I read this article — Sydney Anglicans Confront COVID Failures as Conscience Violations Finally Named — in Australia’s largest Christian news site The Daily Declaration:

It begins…

The Diocese [of Sydney] has produced Australia’s most honest church COVID review, with one dissenting committee member pressing further, calling for a “Truth and Reconciliation Day” and apologies to those coerced against their conscience. The Sydney Anglican Diocese has become the first major Australian denomination to formally examine its COVID-19 response. In a 35-page report, which presents a mixed assessment of the Diocese’s response, the diocese also published a pointed critique from one committee member who lamented the denomination’s emphasis on legal compliance over prophetic courage, and its poor treatment of conscience-bound parishioners…

…and goes on to explain that the report is structured in two parts:

a joint committee report offering balanced reflections and practical recommendations

a lengthy individual contribution from one committee member, the Rev Zac Veron of Bayside Anglican Church

The rest of the article from The Daily Declaration is well worth reading. But my aim in writing this post is to highlight some of the comments in the 35-page report.

At least part of my motivation comes from Proverbs 31:8-9:

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.

From the Key Points

From the third of the key points:

While the acute phase of the Pandemic has passed, its lingering impact remains, with individuals and families still grappling with health concerns, economic hardship, and emotional strain. Acknowledging this ongoing suffering is vital, as it reflects our commitment to compassion and support. This report seeks to honour all such experiences, recognising the good faith efforts of leaders while exploring lessons to strengthen our response in future crises.

I am reminded that the “cost of living crisis” could perhaps more accurately be described as the “cost of lockdown crisis”. The knock-on economic effects of covid era policies will be felt for many years.

From the joint committee report

From the Background section

8. The Committee therefore wishes to acknowledge, on behalf of many in our churches, that the negative impact of the Pandemic was not limited to infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus but included psychological, relational, educational, financial, social, and spiritual burdens that were shared across the community and our churches, and experienced by some people and subsets of society more than others…

There follows a lengthy section detailing some of what happened in Australia during the covid era, some of which is referred to in the later comments from Rev Zac Veron.

63. [The Archbishop] addressed the issue of vaccinations, writing that “Vaccination is an important element of keeping the community safe. If you have no objection, please get vaccinated yourself and do your best to address the concerns of those in your congregation who are ‘vaccine hesitant’. I am not asking you to dispense medical advice. We are encouraging people to talk to their GPs about medical concerns. However, social media is awash with fanciful theories including that the vaccines are a Trojan horse for governmental control or ‘the mark of the beast’. These ideas need to be repudiated graciously but firmly”.

I am reminded of this post:

And of this cartoon:

And of what happened in parts of Europe:

It is so important that this is not forgotten.

From the Discussion section

93. The Committee also considered the constant bombardment of information that was a feature of the Pandemic. This was a double-edged sword. While it was easy to search for information about anything, there was so much information available that we could never hope to understand it all. In an anxious situation, we are easily influenced by spin, sound bites and stirring anecdotes and we fail to recognise how the algorithms in our search engines and social media sites work and mistake words spoken in our echo chambers for “the truth.” This can create a dangerous mix, making us easy victims of coercive manipulation and self-deception, opening the door to overreactions and conspiracy theories. The documentary “Social Dilemma” documents and demonstrates that one powerful outcome of this is that tribalism has increased and our ability to listen, consider and discuss has significantly decreased. This became very apparent during the COVID-19 Pandemic and as a result some Christians were caught up in very strong opinions about the Coronavirus itself (its origins, transmission, and seriousness), government restrictions and enforcement (being good or bad or, even more extremely, righteous or evil), vaccinations and more.

In relation to evil, I am reminded of these words of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount:

If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!

And also of this post…

…based on 1 John 5:19b:

…the whole world is under the control of the evil one.

94. Despite good theology, Christians were not immune from being caught up in these debates and to dividing into camps as the information world we lived in was saturated with the sole issue of the Pandemic. As a result, there are many sad cases where people allowed personal convictions to override fundamental Christian principles, thinking and behaviour. This has caused unnecessary division, distrust and even hatred amongst believers, just as it has done in our community. However, as disciples of Jesus Christ who have each been saved by his blood and born again into a living hope and who are indwelt by the Spirit, irrespective of our views on complex issues, we are called to speak with each other in a manner which shows to whom we belong, and to examine ourselves and be conformed to God’s word.

“We are called to speak with each other in a manner which shows to whom we belong…”

I am reminded of Paul’s words in Ephesians 4:25:

Therefore each of you must put off falsehood and speak truthfully to your neighbour, for we are all members of one body.

And, alas, of these posts in relation to the response of the leadership at the church I attend:

I was recently told by one of the churchwardens, presumably on behalf of the church leadership: “We are instructing people not to read anything you write.”

There follows a list of nine “fundamentals which we should hold to”…

95. There are many issues surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic and the way the government, Diocese and various agencies reacted, about which we may always disagree with each other, but there are fundamentals which we should hold to and a bond of fellowship which should not be broken in our disagreements over the Pandemic. These fundamentals include understanding that: (a) God is sovereign over the affairs of this world including over disease and disaster. (b) In all things God will bring about His purposes which cannot be thwarted. (c) God is sovereign over governments which he installs and removes for His own purposes. (d) Governments have the responsibility under God is to administer justice and wield great authority in doing so, which should be submitted to as a general rule. (e) We should not put our trust in governments to save the world, promote Christianity or make the right decisions in every circumstance. (f) We, as well as our leaders (inside and outside the church), are finite and sinful and can make mistakes. (g) As Christians, we have an eternal salvation which is our firm hope, even in the face of sickness and death. (h) The gathering of believers around the word of God for their mutual encouragement, edification and prayer is essential. (i) The Gospel is the most important piece of news anyone can know, which we Christians have been given to share with our world.

…followed by this statement:

96. Many of the debates Christians have had over the COVID-19 Pandemic have centred around how these principles all fit together. There is no one right answer to this, we hold them all to be true and do our best to discern a godly way forward under the pressure of challenges we face. But we should commit to the process of critical self-reflection and review after a crisis to examine our actions and responses and reflect on whether there are things to learn or do differently in the future.

I find that last sentence encouraging.

Of the rest of the joint committee report, this section stood out for me:

108. The Committee was particularly struck by one bishop’s disclosure that he had been triggered to the point of tears while re-reading his own correspondence sometime later. It revealed the extent of invisible grief experienced by those in leadership roles, especially those responsible for unexpected, unprecedented decisions…

I suspect that, as people begin to appreciate the reality and extent of what actually happened during the covid era, there will be many more tears.

Then come the comments from the Rev Zac Veron. The report first notes that:

150. The following section is for individual member’s reflections, which all members of the Committee were invited to provide. The Committee deemed it appropriate for individual members to express additional reflections that may capture the views of some people in our churches. One member of the Committee took up this opportunity [and] provided this individual reflection to be read as an accompaniment to the combined report.

From committee member Rev Zac Veron

151. I wish to express my appreciation for the opportunity to participate in this important review. Nevertheless, I note that the Committee’s ability to fully reflect on the Diocesan leadership’s response was significantly constrained by several obstacles. 152. Foremost among these was the inability to access any of the legal, medical, ethical, or theological advice that was relied upon by the Archbishop and the COVID-19 Taskforce during the Pandemic. This limited the review Committee’s capacity to evaluate the reasoning behind key decisions made during a critical period in the Diocese’s history. 153. The absence of some documentation makes it difficult to determine, for example, why certain directives were issued, why Diocesan responses sometimes exceeded government requirements, and whether sufficient theological advice played a meaningful role in guiding policy. I do not question the sincerity of those who led during this difficult time, but I wish to highlight that decisions made without transparent accountability risk losing credibility both within and beyond the Diocese. 154. In addition, we encountered reluctance among some Diocesan leaders to engage openly with concerns, especially when those concerns came from members of the minority who objected to certain public health measures. This hesitance extended even to a Standing Committee decision in 2024 to reverse its earlier support for a broad survey of clergy and lay leaders (a reversal that effectively narrowed the scope of grassroots feedback available to the COVID Review Committee).

I am reminded of the many occasions throughout history when minority reports have proven to be correct, not least in the Bible:

As to transparency about the advice received by church leaders, I wonder what the situation was in the UK, particularly in relation to the advice to Archbishops and Bishops — but also their advice to local church leaders.

I will not be holding my breath for answers in relation to the above. But I take some comfort in verses such as:

For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open. (Luke 8:17)

And:

…judge nothing before the appointed time; wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of the heart. At that time each will receive their praise from God. (1 Corinthians 4:5)

Concerns regarding balance in the Diocesan senior leadership’s response

155. The response of our senior leadership appeared driven by legal liability, risk minimisation, and a concern not to offend public health authorities. These are understandable instincts in some respects, but they must never override our responsibility to uphold truth, defend the powerless, and maintain fidelity to Christ’s call to shepherd his flock with courage. Leaders appeared to be fearful of consequences (of being seen to contradict government guidelines, or of appearing reckless). But the greater risk was the erosion of trust within our churches, the silencing of differing opinions, and the moral compromise of treating conscience-bound individuals as problems to be managed rather than members of the body of Christ. 156. In hindsight, the Diocesan response lacked balance. While it rightly focused on compliance, safety, and continuity of ministry, it failed to critically engage with emerging evidence, failed to heed the voices of dissenting medical professionals, ethicists and theologians, and failed to foresee the long-term spiritual and societal consequences of supporting government overreach. Those who tried to raise these concerns within Diocesan structures often found little sympathy or engagement.

Over the past few years, these words — from religious leaders to a person in the New Testament who was telling inconvenient truth that seemed hard to believe — have often sprung to mind:

Many of them said, ‘He is demon-possessed and raving mad. Why listen to him?’

157. This is not a call to attribute blame, but to seek wisdom. We must be better prepared in future crises to discern truth from propaganda, to prioritise theological integrity over compliance, and to provide pastoral care that honours both conscience and Christ. The world is changing rapidly, and through wisdom and humility our Diocese needs to be better prepared for any future crises.

In relation to seeking wisdom, I am reminded of this month’s post on prayer…

…in which I wrote, based on James 1:5…

If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.

…that:

We live in an age which offers those with influence in the media unprecedented scope for deception. At the very least, should we not be praying — persistently and publicly — that God would grant us wisdom in discerning the truth and the lies in all that we see and hear?

Concerns regarding a loss of our practical religion, and the way some people adversely impacted by and gravely concerned with government mandates were treated in some churches, with recommendation for development of pastoral guidelines for situations that involve conscientious objections.

158. The Archbishop served the Diocese well in acting as a signatory to a 1 September 2020 letter sent to the Prime Minister, which expressed ethical concerns regarding the vaccine developed by Oxford University. The Prime Minister was not deterred by the stated concerns. The Archbishop appropriately challenged the Premier of NSW in his 6 October 2020 letter because the government was discriminating against people of faith. No response was received from the Premier. The Archbishop is to be commended for challenging government officials on 2 September 2021 regarding vaccine passports for places of worship, and for urging respect for conscience while promoting informed decision-making on 3 September 2021. Sadly, some of this advocacy effectively fell on deaf ears as the consciences of millions of citizens (many of whom did not give ‘informed consent’ to an experimental medical procedure) were trumped by coercive measures. This raises the question whether traditional avenues of advocacy with government need to give way to more effective measures. 159. Acting against your conscience is always sinful, as it is an action willingly done while believing that such an action disobeys the Lord. Sadly, not a few Anglicans were coerced by their spiritual leaders into taking a vaccine against their conscience!

This cartoon — “False Idol” by Bob Moran — captures so much:

I am reminded of Jeremiah 5:

I wonder how many churches there are in which there has ever been any mention from the pulpit — before, during or since the covid era — about the notion of the NHS, or science, or vaccination, as modern-day idols.

160. A notable concern that emerged during the Pandemic is the way in which some members of our churches (especially those who conscientiously objected to government mandates) were treated. While parishes varied in their pastoral responses, there are credible reports, verified to the Synod, that many individuals were stood down from ministry roles, denied opportunities to serve, and in some cases publicly or privately shamed for not receiving an experimental and provisionally approved COVID-19 vaccine (which did not work as originally promoted). These individuals were not acting from malice or selfishness, but often from a biblically-informed conscience, medical caution, or ethical concern about novel vaccines developed using aborted foetal tissue. 161. For some of these believers, the exclusion they faced within their own church family was deeply wounding. Some felt they were no longer welcomed in the place where they had once served, worshipped, and belonged. In some cases, entire families left their local churches — some have not returned. The unintended but very real consequence was that the local church appeared to some as a conditional community: one in which compliance with government health directives became a prerequisite for fellowship and service. 162. One of the more troubling legacies of the COVID-19 period has been the sense among some church members that we, as a Diocese, lost touch with the essence of “practical religion” as defined in James 1:27, caring for the vulnerable and upholding the dignity of those in distress. 163. While motivated by a desire to protect, our Diocesan response sometimes failed to embody Christlike compassion, especially towards those who were struggling with complex health decisions or resisting coercive mandates on grounds of conscience. These individuals, often devout and well-informed, were too easily categorised as problematic. In some parishes, they were prevented from serving, seated separately, or encouraged to worship solely online. Conscientious objectors faced segregation or ostracism in some churches, such as a reserved section for the “triple vaccinated and masked” people in one of our Diocesan churches, undermining the unity the Bible commands (1 Corinthians 12:26). In a few cases, they were publicly shamed, either explicitly or by implication. 164. This treatment did not reflect the pastoral grace that should characterise Christ’s body. It created division and spiritual trauma. It also stands in contrast to the example of earlier generations of Christians, who risked their own wellbeing to care for the sick during times of plague and hardship. Historically, Christians have held the hands of the dying during plagues, yet COVID-19 restrictions predominantly prevented this, often leaving the sick isolated in aged care facilities. This shift, driven by fear, contrasts with our calling to love in action (Matthew 25:36). Tragically, some churches became places of exclusion rather than refuge, especially for those who, despite personal cost, chose not to comply with vaccine mandates or mask requirements based on conscience or medical history. Further, those coerced into experimental vaccines (which did not work as originally advertised), under threat of job loss, received little pastoral support and understanding, reflecting a gap in compassion. Moreover, many who complied under duress now live with vaccine injuries or lingering health issues, and report feeling invisible within their churches. Little has formally been done to acknowledge this reality, or to offer public lament, intercession, or comfort. The indifference in some congregations grossly contrasts with the compassion Jesus had for those who were suffering.

I am reminded of the issues raised in this post, not least in relation to the suffering of children during the covid era:

165. We must reflect seriously on how we treat those whose convictions place them at odds with prevailing norms. The gospel calls us not to uniformity, but to unity in Christ. We are to bear with one another in love, especially when decisions are shaped by conscience, wisdom, and fear of God, not fear of man. 166. The Archbishop understandably relied on trusted advisors for decisions made during the Pandemic. Some of that advice was not sound. For example, the Archbishop on 22 October 2021 encouraged churches to ensure those involved in children’s and youth ministry are vaccinated. Yet we now know (as many people suspected before their introduction, and despite government assurances to the contrary), that none of the experimental and provisionally approved vaccines prevent contraction or transmission of COVID-19. Further, as of 3 June 2025 the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has declared “COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness. This is because the risk of severe illness was extremely low in this cohort over the course of the Pandemic, and benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.” The risk posed by the virus to children “was extremely low” during the pandemic, yet many people who ministered to children were stood down from their ministries to children over their choice not to get vaccinated.

I am reminded that, in summer 2021, for the first and only time in my life, I took a computer on a family holiday so that I could continue to warn organisations, including United Beach Missions, about mandating covid vaccines for young Christians volunteers.

I wonder how UK church leaders — at a national and local level — would have responded had covid vaccines been widely mandated among the population here. I remember approaching the leaders at the church I attend about the issue of healthcare workers being coerced into covid vaccination, even if they had previously tested positive for covid.

I later wrote this piece in January 2022 in an attempt to illustrate the more general point about the pressure some people felt they were under:

I got little or no engagement.

167. This episcopal encouragement, together with the presentations made at the regional zoom meetings of September 2021, contributed to at least 22 people being stood down from their church-based ministries. According to the numbers revealed at the 2023 Synod, five lay church members within the five regions of the Diocese were stood down from their ministries by their rectors, during 2021- 2022, because they were not injected with an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and 17 lay church members within the 5 regions of the Diocese were encouraged to voluntarily stand down from their ministries during 2021-2022, because they were not vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Further, 13 employees and church workers in diocesan organisations and churches were sacked, stood down or resigned over COVID-19 vaccine mandates during 2021-2022. 168. There was no evidence presented to the Committee that any of these people subsequently received an apology.

In relation to apologies, I am reminded of this conversation between two Australians: former senator Gerard Rennick and television presenter and journalist Karl Stefanovic:

And again of these words that I read recently in a (secular) book on management:

Some people simply cannot admit to having done something wrong. When they move into management positions, they unfortunately gain the extra power and means to cover up for their mistakes…

My own resignation…

…such as it was, came in the context of my reaching that conclusion that I could not, with a clear conscience, continue as a leader for a church which appeared to endorse much of the deception of the covid era.

No-one from the church leadership has since approached me to discuss my decision, despite there being requests in the monthly prayer diary for prayer that more leaders might become available.

169. Could this represent, in part, a loss of our practical religion? James 1:27 defines true religion as caring for the vulnerable and remaining unstained by the world, not as drawing lines of fellowship based on government compliance. The prophet Isaiah (Isaiah 10:1-3) rebuked those who issued oppressive decrees and deprived the powerless their rights. Vaccine mandates were oppressive decrees and deprived the powerless their right to work, yet our Diocesan leaders not only failed to challenge government on this issue, they also mostly supported the government’s actions (either explicitly, or implicitly by their silence). The pastoral cost of failing to accommodate the conscience-bound must not be overlooked. That some were treated as lepers rather than brothers and sisters reveals a serious pastoral misstep, even if unintentionally done in the name of safety. 170. For this reason, it is recommended that pastoral guidelines be developed for future situations involving government mandates or polarising public health measures. Such guidelines should aim to: 1. (a) affirm the primacy of Scripture and also the role of conscience, 2. (b) protect the unity of the body of Christ, 3. (c) develop protocols for how churches can respond to controversial mandates while caring for and not alienating the vulnerable and those with conscience issues, and 4. (d) encourage humility, patience, and mutual understanding when disagreements arise among believers. 171. Looking ahead, our Diocese must reaffirm its commitment to uphold both the conscience and dignity of each believer, especially in times of crisis. Disagreement on public health measures should never become grounds for spiritual alienation. Instead, the church must be a place where love, truth, and grace abound — especially when the world is ruled by fear. 172. It is recommended that our churches must never again be places of segregation or silent judgement. Instead, we must recommit to being sanctuaries of grace, especially for those who have paid a high cost to walk faithfully with Christ. 173. The at least 22 people who were stood down from their church-based ministries for resisting vaccine requirements should receive sincere apologies from those who stood them down (Matt 5:23-24).

Here are Jesus’ words from the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5:23-24:

Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift.

A couple of years ago I made an off the cuff remark — “You don’t do reconciliation” — to one of the senior staff who is now in charge of the day-to-day running of the church. Those words have sadly proven all too accurate, at least in the context of the covid era. The stated desire of the church leadership is to “move on”.

Concerns regarding the Diocesan leadership’s understanding of the relationship between church and state

174. The relationship between Church and State has long been a subject of theological reflection within the Anglican tradition. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, this relationship was tested as government directives increasingly dictated how and when Christians could gather, sing, participate in Holy Communion, and engage in pastoral ministry. It is the considered view of some within the Diocese that the senior leadership failed to give sufficient theological consideration to this issue, and in so doing, allowed civil authority to extend beyond its God-given remit into the realm of spiritual oversight. 175. The New Testament affirms government as instituted by God to restrain evil and promote good (Romans 13:1–7; 1 Peter 2:13–17). However, this affirmation is not absolute. When rulers defy God’s moral order or infringe upon obedience to their Lord’s commands, Christian obedience to God must take precedence. The biblical pattern is clear: the Hebrew midwives disobeyed Pharaoh, Daniel continued to pray despite a ban, and the apostles in Acts declared, “We must obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29). Submission to governing authorities is limited by the higher obligation to obey God’s Word and accepts punishment from those governing authorities for upholding faith or not obeying unjust laws.

To this day, I have still had no engagement from the leaders at the church I attend with the issues I have raised in relation to Romans 13 and 1 Peter 2…

…even after the 2025 sermon on 1 Peter 2:13-17 featured here:

As the report wisely recognises, questions about the relationship between Church and State are not going to go away.

176. This understanding of the Scriptures was not always well reflected in the Diocesan senior leadership’s response. Instead, there was a general posture of acquiescence. The closing of church buildings, the silencing of congregational singing, the segregation of unvaccinated believers in some churches, and even the limiting of pastoral visitation in aged care facilities, were all done with little theological resistance. In some cases, the Diocese appeared to exceed even the government’s requirements. For example, the COVID-19 Taskforce wrote to NSW Health in October 2020 asking that mask use in church be mandated (not merely recommended), despite a lack of clear medical or biblical rationale.

“In some cases, the Diocese appeared to exceed even the government’s requirements…”

In the UK no church was asked to repeat the mantra that mask-wearing and “social distancing” were “keeping us safe” — something for which there was never any robust scientific evidence — and yet this was a repeated refrain of our church’s messaging, not least in their email communications.

It would have been in line with government guidance for church leaders to state openly from the front of church that the mask-exempt were welcome at services. And particularly appropriate if those leaders knew that some congregation members were uncomfortable (or worse) with wearing a mask, but were doing so because they felt pressure to go along with the crowd. But no such statement was made at our church, even when it was expressly requested.

Likewise, it would have been reasonable for church leaders to point out that the UK government guidance during Advent 2021 stated that: “there is a reasonable excuse for someone to remove a face covering when it is reasonably necessary for them to sing, for example, if they are singing as part of a choir, or during a service, rehearsal or for a performance” (emphasis added). But while the stated policy at our church was that we were following government guidance, the church leaders refused to announce this particular provision, even when it was pointed out to them.

This post describes some aspects of my experience at church around that time:

179. Theologically, the lack of strong public objection emanating from our senior leadership was concerning. The suspension of Sunday services, intended to mitigate health risks, may have amplified a “gospel of fear” rather than the “gospel of hope” (1 Peter 1:3). The September 2021 Zoom meetings, focusing on legal liabilities rather than spiritual resilience, reflect this shift, with some of the bishops amplifying government messaging of fear over biblical encouragement. This contrasts with the early church’s boldness, meeting in homes under Roman persecution, or even modern examples like John Macarthur’s Grace Community Church (one church among many other similar examples in the USA), which defied California’s closures in 2020, facing fines but no arrests, and saw attendance grow… 180. There appeared to be insufficient exploration or public acknowledgement of the principle that Christians may be required to submit to government (by accepting penalties) without necessarily obeying unjust or intrusive commands. This principle, exemplified by the Apostle Paul’s willingness to suffer imprisonment, or by early Christian martyrs, is central to Christian ethics. To our regret, such a principled stand was largely absent. Fear of legal liability and reputational harm appeared to outweigh the imperative to offer a gospel of hope and courage amid fear. 181. The pastoral implications of this approach were severe. Many felt abandoned by their shepherds. Pastoral visitation was hampered; the sacraments were suspended or digitised; and church, as physical community, was reduced to livestreamed consumption. The suggestion (sometimes implicit, sometimes explicit) that Zoom services were a God-given equivalent to gathering in person revealed a troubling pragmatism. Holy Communion cannot be rightly administered through screens. Church is an embodied gathering, not merely a content stream. 182. The deeper concern, however, lies not only in what happened but in what it revealed. The Diocese’s pandemic response exposed a tendency to place government above Scripture in shaping ministry practice. This was not only a theological misjudgement but a pastoral miscalculation. When “two weeks to flatten the curve” became months and years of spiritual disruption, many believers looked in vain for their leaders to offer an alternative voice — a prophetic challenge to fear-driven policies of government. Instead, the combined voice from much of the Diocesan bishops and clergy often echoed the anxieties of the state. 183. What would a different response have looked like? 184. First, it would have asserted the essential nature of public worship. Church gatherings are not optional; they are commanded (Hebrews 10:25). They are vital not only for spiritual nourishment but as a visible witness to a watching world. Closing church buildings should have been a last resort, not the first. If supermarkets and liquor outlets were essential, so too were churches. The senior leadership did make a case to have churches classified as “essential services”, but that case failed to make any significant impact. And if closing was unavoidable for a short time, it should have been accompanied by public protest and a clear theological explanation, not largely silent compliance. 185. Second, it would have upheld the rights of conscience. Many Christians resisted mandates not out of rebellion, but because of deeply held conscientious beliefs. These believers were often silenced or marginalised, both by government and, tragically, by some in leadership positions. This was a failure of pastoral care and a betrayal of Christian liberty. 186. Third, it would have distinguished between loving one’s neighbour and obeying every health directive. The claim that taking a vaccine was a Christian duty to “love thy neighbour” bordered on being spiritual abuse at the time and has aged poorly. The experimental and provisionally approved vaccines did not prevent transmission. This truth is now widely acknowledged, including by government leaders themselves. And yet, the rhetoric remains largely uncorrected by church leaders who initially endorsed it. This undermines the church’s credibility and damages trust.

I was particularly aghast at the way in which church leaders, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, were pushing the novel gene-based covid injections in the UK. My own church leaders refused to distance themselves from what seemed to me a plainly unethical and deplorable stance. It felt as if they were ignoring everything I had said and written on the matter.

Moreover, in a blogpost in October 2021, our vicar, who by his own admission has no expertise on vaccines and would I think say that statistics need to be handled carefully, praised God for the covid injections and described them as seemingly highly effective. And as far as I am aware, he has not made any public statement on the matter since.

187. Finally, a more biblically grounded response would have spoken prophetically against the rise of state overreach. Church leaders should not be silent when governments enact unjust laws, segregate society, or use fear to coerce behaviour. The role of the Diocese is not to reinforce the prevailing fear-based narrative, but to offer a counter-narrative of hope rooted in the gospel of Christ. As Revelation 13 reminds us, godless government and false religion have in the past, and will in the future unite to oppose the faithful. That opposition will not always be overt — it often begins subtly, through policies that sound wise but lead to compromise. We cannot prevent the God-ordained persecution depicted in Revelation 13 from occurring, yet we can work towards ensuring it does not happen in our generation — through education and standing firm on our convictions — but in the end, in God’s timing, it will happen. What we must do is prepare our people for that future, so that their faith will be strong and so that they will be able to stand firm with Christ when end comes (1 Corinthians 16:13, Ephesians 6:13). In the meantime, and looking ahead, we must not punish or shun or bully our people who can read the signs of the times, and who try to warn others when rogue government and false religion conspire to persecute the faithful for political and financial gain.

“People who can read the signs of the times”…

The leaders at the church I attend alas show little or no interest in engaging with such people. The senior staff and wardens seem oblivious to the notion that distinguishing good from evil…

…might not always be straightforward.

In our congregation we have an unusual number of people who are widely regarded as experts in their fields. But I detect little interest in reading the signs of the times. And even less by way of engagement with those of us — and I am not alone — who might be able to help in that.

188. The Anglican Reformers understood these tensions well. They did not advocate blind submission to civil rulers, but a robust engagement that held Scripture as the final authority. We must recover that tradition. Failure to do so may mean that politicians may come to mistake our good-natured compliance for subservience and begin to believe that the opportunity exists to further crush our freedoms, and by doing so remain in power. Our Diocese needs to be ready for the next time government may try to limit our churches’ ministries, because the Bible tells us we will be persecuted by government. It’s up to us to say, “Not in our generation.” We must teach our people the theology of suffering, the cost of discipleship, and the limitations of government. We must prepare for future seasons that we know are coming (cf. Revelation 13) when compliance with the state may mean compromise with the world. Romans 13, read alongside Acts 5 and Article 37, suggests submission stops where God’s commands are violated — e.g. assembling for worship or protecting conscience (Romans 14:5). Training for bishops and clergy could explore these tensions, drawing on historical Anglican resistance (e.g. Cranmer’s defiance of Mary I) and modern case studies. A framework for discerning unjust laws (assessing evidence, intent, and impact) would equip leaders to resist, when necessary, perhaps through public statements or legal challenges, as Paul appealed to Roman law (Acts 25:11). 189. In conclusion, this is not about criticising past decisions for their own sake but about learning from them. Our Diocese’ senior leaders principally acted with good intentions. But good intentions are not enough. We must explore a biblical theology of resistance to unjust laws and lead courageously. We must recover a faithful ecclesiology, a robust doctrine of church and state, and a willingness to stand firm in the face of pressure. The gospel demands it. Our people need it. And the Lord deserves nothing less.

“We must recover… a robust doctrine of church and state… The gospel demands it.”

It is so refreshing to read those words.

Concerns regarding lost gospel declaration and supportive Christian ministry opportunities by substantially limiting our ministries for long periods of time, and not publicly challenging questionable public health orders from overreaching government officials and departments.

203. The Diocese must also prepare for future crises (pandemics, persecution, or political instability) by developing a theology of resistance. We must train our leaders and congregations to discern when “Caesar” exceeds his mandate, and to stand graciously but firmly in defence of Christ’s Lordship over his chosen people. Revelation 13, along with countless historical examples, reminds us that when the state overreaches, church leaders must not remain silent. Nor should church leaders ever again embrace a religious-like belief in a vaccine to save them from the plague, like a talisman, making them feel safe and secure, despite large numbers of vaccine injuries, disabilities and sudden death tragedies. Moving forward, the Diocese could develop strategies to maintain fully open churches during crises, with pastoral plans for those facing consequences. Engaging with global Christian networks that resisted could inform this approach. While recognising the leadership’s good faith, this reflection invites a shift toward a hope-filled witness, ensuring future responses reflect the gospel’s transformative power rather than temporal fears. 204. In conclusion, the lost opportunities during COVID-19 are not just regrettable — they are instructive. We must learn from them. Let us not be driven by fear in the future, but by faith. Let us not outsource moral clarity to government but recover our prophetic voice. Further, let us recommit to being God’s fellowship of churches in all their fullness: gathered, embodied, unafraid, and grounded in the hope that neither virus, nor lockdowns, nor even death itself can extinguish.

“We must learn from [the covid era]… Let us not outsource moral clarity to government but recover our prophetic voice.”

It is my hope and prayer that this will happen sooner rather than later.

Concerns regarding unintended negative consequences on church members flowing from actions and decisions taken by the Diocesan senior leadership

213. It is hoped that this reflection leads to repentance where appropriate, renewed pastoral sensitivity, and a commitment to uphold the unity of the body of Christ, especially during times of public crisis and political pressure. It is recommended that the pandemic Archbishops hold a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Day’ event in 2026 to hear the stories of Anglicans that felt abandoned by their spiritual leaders and churches, pray together, share any lessons learned, forgive and repent where appropriate, and agree to move forward together in a spirit of Christian unity.

“A ‘Truth and Reconciliation Day’ event… to hear the stories of Anglicans that felt abandoned by their spiritual leaders and churches…”

I wonder how long we will have to wait in the UK for anything similar…

Concerns regarding the lack of awareness or interest among the Diocesan leadership, in the “Excess Death Rate” Australia has suffered from, in all age groups, with apparently no discussion about it, nor prayer at the Synod, nor in our churches, together with a general lack of awareness or interest in COVID vaccine injuries within our nation and therefore within our churches

214. One of the more sobering realities to emerge post-pandemic has been the significant rise in Australia’s excess mortality rate within the time period examined by the Committee (1 January 2020 - 20 September 2022). According to publicly available data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and the Actuaries Institute, 2022 witnessed the highest excess death rate in over 80 years (15.4% above expected levels in 2022 according to ABS data before the ABS changed its method of calculation – as did similar organisations in other countries which are also experiencing marked increases in excess death rates since 2022). This increase affected all age groups, and while a portion of these deaths were attributed to COVID-19 itself, a large number remain unexplained. The excess death rate was raised in the Senate on several occasions, yet within our Diocese, there has been an unsettling silence. No formal mention, no public prayer, and no pastoral lament has been offered for the thousands of additional lives lost.

I find that last sentence quite striking.

For context, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics can be found here.

This figure shows all-case Australian weekly deaths from 2019-2025…

…and this one shows cumulative excess deaths:

Here is another way of visualising Australian deaths from 2019-2025:

I am reminded of the situation in the UK, where, until the “covid measures” were introduced on March 23rd 2020, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels…

…despite covid having reportedly been circulating since the end of January.

And also of the questions raised in these posts:

215. The lack of engagement with this reality raises serious concerns about our theological attentiveness and pastoral sensitivity. If the church cannot grieve publicly, intercede faithfully, or seek understanding about such a significant national phenomenon, it risks losing its moral and spiritual authority. Death is not only a public health concern; it is a deeply theological one. 216. Moreover, there has been little to no formal acknowledgment within the Diocese of the growing number of Australians reporting injuries linked to the COVID-19 vaccines (injuries that include myocarditis, blood clots, debilitating neurological conditions, and sudden death) (link). Some members of our own churches are among those affected, yet they have received little support or recognition. Bishop Glenn Davies shared with the Committee his personal connection to someone severely injured. Many of my colleagues and I also know people who have similarly suffered. Perhaps if Southern Cross [“the official publication of the Anglican Diocese of Sydney… a vital source of the news, opinions and views on the latest issues, resources and events affecting the church, both locally and around the world”] published stories of Sydney Anglicans similarly vaccine injured, it would go a long way towards pastorally supporting all Anglicans injured by the experimental and provisionally approved vaccines?

I am reminded of the Forest of the Fallen…

…and this poignant song by Australian Christian singer/evangelist Kelly Newton-Wordsworth:

There have also been similar displays in other parts of the world, including this one in London:

217. This silence is compounded by the Standing Committee’s 2024 reversal of its 2023 decision to survey clergy and lay leaders regarding their reflections on the Diocesan pandemic response. That reversal has signalled, to many people, a reluctance to engage with uncomfortable truths or to learn from past decisions.

I wonder who ordered that reversal… and why…

And whether any such survey has been carried out in the UK.

219. I urge that the members of the Diocese take seriously the biblical imperative to “weep with those who weep” (Romans 12:15), and to demonstrate pastoral leadership by naming collective suffering and praying corporately for healing, justice, and truth. These are not merely political or medical matters, they are deeply spiritual concerns.

Amen to that.

And I am deeply grateful both to the Rev Zac Veron and to the Committee who have graciously included his comments in their report.

Recommendations

In the final section of the report, the Committee recommends actions including:

That the Standing Committee give consideration to — (a) Passing an ordinance providing for the existence of alternate and temporary diocesan governance structures for use in extreme circumstances when ordinary structures (such as Synod or Standing Committee) are unable to meet or operate. (b) Developing an Emergency Action Plan… including — (i) recognition of the vital importance of the need for pastoral care at all levels…

(ii) directions for a post crisis review two years following the event…

(iii) the important distinction between governance structures and relationships in times of crisis and ’normal’ times when making structural decisions.

That consideration be given to — (e) Holding gatherings sharing experiences of the Pandemic and for thanksgiving, healing, and prayer (for bodies, minds, spirits, and relationships) (f) Creating pastoral guidelines for situations where conscientious objections are made. (g) Setting aside time to discuss and reflect on their own perceptions of change in Diocesan governance structures and relationships as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

That all Diocesan organisations and schools — (i) Reflect on their response to the Pandemic, seeking to learn lessons for the future and addressing any issues found. (j) In any future major crisis — (i) all avenues be explored where positions are made untenable by government restrictions, and

(ii) that processes for dismissal in such circumstances include some kind of pastoral and spiritual welfare checks at a later date.

That parishes be encouraged to — (k) Consider providing an opportunity for church members to share their experience of their church’s response to the Pandemic. (l) Develop local emergency action plans as part of their governance activities.

That rectors — (m) Familiarise themselves with the Diocesan Doctrine Commission report and reflect further on the limits of making definitive determinations in many circumstances we may be faced with particularly in crisis situations, and how to maintain fellowship when decisions are made about disputable matters. (n) Give consideration to their preparedness for situations that give rise to critical disruption of ministry (such as another pandemic) and put in place strategies or systems that can be utilised easily and regularly reviewed…

That all church workers — (o) Continue to provide pastoral care for those suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, who are often absent from church and invisible in the body. (p) Give personal consideration to the impact of the Pandemic on them and their ministry mindset and capacity and, where necessary, bring this topic of conversation to a pastoral supervision or counselling session.

That consideration be given (at Moore Theological College) to — (q) Creating a training module to assist church workers to navigate the task of disagreeing well in pastoral situations that evoke strong anxious responses, such as a pandemic, when multiple strongly held irreconcilable views conflict and yet decisions need to be made.

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Related

These talks from last September’s Covid and the Church conference held in Portadown in Northern Ireland:

These “priority letters”:

The Great Return by the UK’s Rev Dr Jamie Franklin:

These other posts:

And these testimonies:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem