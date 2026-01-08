Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post on vaccines and cancer…

…in which I highlighted this article from breast cancer specialist Professor Charlotte Kuperwasser…

…below is a fairly brief update featuring some recent developments.

Some context

NB it is not necessary to read any of this in detail

Oncotarget is a peer-reviewed oncology and cancer research journal:

Prof Charlotte Kuperwasser is a tissue engineering specialist researching breast cancer. Here are some of her 2025 cancer papers:

And here are some from her colleague, renowned cancer biologist Prof Wafik El-Deiry…

…winner of the Brown University Inventor of the Year Award for 2023:

Two recently published papers

Below are two papers recently published in Oncotarget — the peer-reviewed oncology and cancer research journal highlighted earlier:

COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms is co-authored by both Kuperwasser and El-Deiry:

And Hypothesis: HPV E6 and COVID spike proteins cooperate in targeting tutor suppression by p53 is a solo effort from El-Deiry:

Two recent developments

And then this happened — there is plenty more context and detail in the linked article:

Followed shortly afterwards by this offer of a potential role at Pfizer for Prof El-Deiry:

Dear Wafik, I hope this message finds you well and enjoying the festive period. I recognize that this time of year often invites reflection, family gatherings, and a well-deserved break from the demands of our professional lives. While I completely respect the importance of such moments, I felt compelled to reach out, particularly given the current landscape of our industry. As we approach the new year, I've noticed a number of seasoned leaders, including yourself, are thoughtfully reassessing their next chapters, and Pfizer is eager to connect with exceptional talents in this pivotal time. Pfizer is currently navigating a strategic transition as some long-tenured leaders are moving on due to various motivations, whether it be relocation, seeking new challenges, or simply reevaluating their career trajectories. In this context, we are being intentional and selective in our search for leadership talent to steer our innovations and drive meaningful outcomes. Your extensive background in oncologic sciences and your remarkable journey through academia and research truly stand out, making you a compelling fit for our strategic priorities, particularly as we advance our commitment to developing new treatments and personalizing cancer therapy. What particularly impressed me about your profile was not just your role as Associate Dean at the Warren Alpert Medical School but also your dedication to promoting the careers of younger scientists and your long-term commitment to the American Cancer Society. These attributes align seamlessly with Pfizer's mission to deliver impactful therapies while fostering an environment of growth and mentorship. Your experience could significantly contribute to our innovation agenda and global growth efforts. I want to emphasize that there’s no pressure or urgency in this outreach, I sincerely see this as an invitation for an open conversation. Should the timing feel right for you, I believe this could be an opportunity to begin the new year with clarity and momentum in a leadership role that truly aligns with your aspirations and values. If it makes sense, I’d be glad to share a confidential brief on the leadership roles I have in mind for you to consider. I look forward to the possibility of connecting, but of course, only when the moment feels right for you. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season, Warm regards, XXXX

Senior Recruiter

Pfizer

Here is Prof El-Deiry’s response:

Former pharma executive Aussie17 comments:

This means Albert Bourla [Pfizer CEO] is involved now. There was an internal meeting to discuss what should they do with this escalating topic of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine causing turbo cancers. They did SWOT analysis, considered multiple options. Called in 3rd party to discuss KPI [key performance indicators] on smearing operations. KPI wasn’t achieved, now they have created a position to silence dissenting voices. If I have to guess it should be VP, R&D Oncology, or VP, Global Medical Affairs… around 500-800k annually, excluding perks like stocks, housing, transport, access to private jet... including all… perks… upwards of a million to 2 million annually.



If you accept you will need to sign an NDA [non-disclosure agreement]… they will give you a golden parachute exit deal but you cant talk about anything Pfizer-related for 5-7 years upon exit…

More context here:

Related:

And also:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem