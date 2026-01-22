Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In the context of this article from December 2024, which I recommend if you missed it first time round…

I thought it worth highlighting an extraordinary recent development.

Background

In terms of background for this post, the key part of the above article is the closing statement from Jamie Burton KC on behalf of the Disability Charities Consortium (DCC) at the official Scottish Covid Inquiry.

Here is some of what he said (emphasis added):

[Covid-era UK Health Secretary] Matt Hancock’s evidence… caused very significant alarm. The DCC is not aware of any evidence to support his contention that covid-19 was intrinsically more aggressive against people living with disabilities. Did he really think the virus — or does he really think that the virus — knows if somebody has a learning disability? Or knows if they have a hearing or visual impairment? If Mr Hancock really was of this view, it is not surprising that, under his leadership, little was done to address disparities. It is clear that there was was misuse of DNACPRs [Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation orders] which affected disabled people adversely. This was not surprising. We know it happened before the pandemic. We also know that disablism, conscious or otherwise, was and remains a very real phenomenon in society. But on this there appears to have been a profound state of national cognitive dissonance. Every witness was unanimous that blanket policies are outrageous, but yet… research showed that 78% of deaths of learning disabled people in the first wave were in relation to cases where DNAPCR attached to the individual concerned. In addition to this, as the CQC [Care Quality Commission] so powerfully described in their report, DNACPRs are often seen as a proxy for do not treat notices, and confusion reigns about how and for how long a DNACPR should be applied… Mortality rates… what we know and, importantly, what we don’t know. The DCC started its submissions here, and it’s appropriate to finish here. All the evidence shows that, even when controlled for age, socio- and economic status, co-morbidities, health and vaccine status etc, there were still very significant disparities in mortality for disabled people when compared with the general population…

A “fault with the transmission of signals”…

Although this testimony was given to the official Scottish Covid Inquiry, I have not seen much coverage of the issues raised. And so I was interested to learn that Lord Harper had made the following comments in the House of Lords in last Friday’s debate on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill:

In an earlier debate, my noble friend Lord Markham talked about relying on the experts, but we cannot do that because we know that they do not always make the right decision. (#1) We know that, during the Covid pandemic, many people with learning disabilities were given ‘Do not (#2) resuscitate’ notices because some people had made the decision that their lives were not (#3) as worthwhile as others. People made decisions about them that they would not have made about somebody who did not have a learning disability.

But what was particularly odd was how there was a “fault with the transmission of signals” that happened to cut both the audio and video at point (#1) above, meaning that the words “We know that, during the Covid pandemic, many people with learning disabilities were given ‘Do not…” were not audible.

The audio then returned a few seconds later at (#2). And the video at (#3).

This was originally reported here by the Biologyphenom Substack, where you can watch what I have described. NB Biologyphenom’s original account on “free speech platform” X (formerly Twitter) remains suspended.

And then…

Several days later, following email correspondence with the Parliamentary Recording Unit, both the audio and video were restored from the master recording:

The restored audio and video is now available on parliamentlive.tv here from 17:13:22:

As to the “fault with the transmission of signals”, I am reminded of the video address (transcript below in this footnote) from former Pfizer Vice President Dr Mike Yeadon to members of the UK Parliament on 4th December 2023, which “could not be played” due to “technical difficulties”.

Coincidence?

Make of it what you will.

This testimony from a former BBC journalist:

A letter arrived in… May 2020 saying my relative was being issued with a DNR [Do Not Resuscitate] notice, not even mentioning her name — no assessment, no consultation, no discussion…

And:

