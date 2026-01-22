A “fault with the transmission of signals”…
…just as a member of the House of Lords mentions covid era “Do not resuscitate” orders given to many people with learning disabilities
Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
In the context of this article from December 2024, which I recommend if you missed it first time round…
I thought it worth highlighting an extraordinary recent development.
Background
In terms of background for this post, the key part of the above article is the closing statement1 from Jamie Burton KC on behalf of the Disability Charities Consortium (DCC) at the official Scottish Covid Inquiry.
Here is some of what he said (emphasis added):
[Covid-era UK Health Secretary] Matt Hancock’s evidence… caused very significant alarm. The DCC is not aware of any evidence to support his contention that covid-19 was intrinsically more aggressive against people living with disabilities.
Did he really think the virus — or does he really think that the virus — knows if somebody has a learning disability? Or knows if they have a hearing or visual impairment? If Mr Hancock really was of this view, it is not surprising that, under his leadership, little was done to address disparities.
It is clear that there was was misuse of DNACPRs [Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation orders] which affected disabled people adversely. This was not surprising. We know it happened before the pandemic. We also know that disablism, conscious or otherwise, was and remains a very real phenomenon in society.
But on this there appears to have been a profound state of national cognitive dissonance. Every witness was unanimous that blanket policies are outrageous, but yet… research showed that 78% of deaths of learning disabled people in the first wave were in relation to cases where DNAPCR attached to the individual concerned.
In addition to this, as the CQC [Care Quality Commission] so powerfully described in their report, DNACPRs are often seen as a proxy for do not treat notices, and confusion reigns about how and for how long a DNACPR should be applied…
Mortality rates… what we know and, importantly, what we don’t know. The DCC started its submissions here, and it’s appropriate to finish here.
All the evidence shows that, even when controlled for age, socio- and economic status, co-morbidities, health and vaccine status etc, there were still very significant disparities in mortality for disabled people when compared with the general population…
A “fault with the transmission of signals”…
Although this testimony was given to the official Scottish Covid Inquiry, I have not seen much coverage of the issues raised. And so I was interested to learn that Lord Harper had made the following comments in the House of Lords in last Friday’s debate on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill:2
In an earlier debate, my noble friend Lord Markham talked about relying on the experts, but we cannot do that because we know that they do not always make the right decision. (#1) We know that, during the Covid pandemic, many people with learning disabilities were given ‘Do not (#2) resuscitate’ notices because some people had made the decision that their lives were not (#3) as worthwhile as others. People made decisions about them that they would not have made about somebody who did not have a learning disability.
But what was particularly odd was how there was a “fault with the transmission of signals” that happened to cut both the audio and video at point (#1) above, meaning that the words “We know that, during the Covid pandemic, many people with learning disabilities were given ‘Do not…” were not audible.
The audio then returned a few seconds later at (#2). And the video at (#3).
This was originally reported here by the Biologyphenom Substack, where you can watch what I have described. NB Biologyphenom’s original account on “free speech platform” X (formerly Twitter) remains suspended.
And then…
Several days later, following email correspondence with the Parliamentary Recording Unit, both the audio and video were restored from the master recording:
The restored audio and video is now available on parliamentlive.tv here from 17:13:22:
As to the “fault with the transmission of signals”, I am reminded of the video address (transcript below in this footnote3) from former Pfizer Vice President Dr Mike Yeadon to members of the UK Parliament on 4th December 2023, which “could not be played” due to “technical difficulties”.
Coincidence?
Make of it what you will.
This testimony from a former BBC journalist:
A letter arrived in… May 2020 saying my relative was being issued with a DNR [Do Not Resuscitate] notice, not even mentioning her name — no assessment, no consultation, no discussion…
[SPCI-4]: "Even the organisations... that were meant to look after the interests of the elderly and the frail, they were useless… No-one spoke up for those without a voice, except their families"
And:
Search “covid” at the link
Former Pfizer Vice President Dr Mike Yeadon’s address to members of the UK Parliament on 4th December 2023, which “could not be played” due to “technical difficulties”:
Hello. My name is Dr. Mike Yeadon. You probably know by now that I’m a career research scientist and biologist. I’ve worked in the biopharmaceutical industry for over 30 years. Famously, a former Vice President at Pfizer, I left in 2011 as vice president and worldwide head of Respiratory research. I was responsible for everything from idea to clinical proof of concept. In the ten years after leaving Pfizer, I’ve worked as an independent. I consulted to 30 biotech companies. I also founded, led and sold my own biotech Ziarco. And we were written up in a 2017 article in Forbes magazine. I think it was Converting Pfizer Discards into Gold, and it was written by a former Pfizer board member. So three years before this alleged event started, I was very well regarded in the industry.
I’m going to tell you that the design of the so-called vaccines was intentionally to harm people, and I’m going to give you several examples of that based on my extensive industry experience of rational drug design. Not a single atom or molecule in a synthetic drug is in there by luck. It’s in there because people chose it to be in there and they intended certain things to flow from their choices. But just very briefly, you should know, I hope, there has not been a pandemic. Denis Rancourt’s data shows that the all-cause mortality evidence data did not increase at all in the run up to the declaration, fraudulently, by WHO, of a pandemic.
There is no public health emergency except that created by our governments. An inappropriate fraudulent PCR test was used to give people the impression that they had a particular disease where they didn’t. They were all normal diseases.
NB compare e.g. this from the New York Times in 2007:
And then what happened was, in three different ways, people were treated badly through changed medical procedures that were imposed above the level of nation. Briefly, mass ventilation of people inappropriately in hospitals that led to lots of deaths. In care homes, many people were given sedatives and respiratory depressants which led to their deaths. My PhD was specifically in that area of opiates and respiratory depression. And in the community, people were denied life-saving antibiotics and died of bacterial pneumonia.
There’s your pandemic. There is no other pandemic. And based on this lie, we were told that vaccines were coming our way and would be our saviour.
Two things:
First, there’s no pandemic, so you certainly don’t need an experimental, rushed medical intervention.
But secondly, even if you did, as someone who’s worked in the industry for over 30 years, I am telling you it’s absolutely impossible to invent, test, clinically evaluate and manufacture and then launch on global scale a complex biomedical product. It’s absolutely impossible. It’s not as close, it’s years wrong. The fastest record prior to this was six years. And friends of mine who’ve worked all their lives in manufacturing of complex biological products tell me the methods development alone for the development of a reproducible manufacturing process itself takes a number of years. So whatever it is you think was done, I am telling you, there was not the development of a proper medical product.
What I think happened was the advancement of materials that are intentionally toxic. And then they were sketchily advanced and jammed into people’s arms, often coerced, sometimes even mandated, with the unsurprising effect that millions of people have died. I don’t have time today to explain what I think they’re going to do in the future, but, suffice to say, more injections are coming if we don’t stop this.
So, like I said, I’m skilled in the arts of rational drug discovery. So why am I saying these materials are intentionally toxic?
Well, let me give you the first example. How do you think your body plays nice with itself, but when it’s infected or detects a cancer, it goes to war? And the answer is, it distinguishes self — things that are meant to be inside you —from non-self, from foreign things that are not meant to be inside you. And it is trained exquisitely to detect and attack non-self foreign things. If you inject a person with a gene that encodes a foreign piece of protein, like a spike protein from a foreign organism, your body will detect that. And every single cell that takes up that material and expresses foreign protein will be attacked and killed by your immune system. Now, if you think that’s advanced immunology, let me put you right. It’s in the first chapter. Distinguishing self from non self is one of the foremost lessons of immunology. And every single person involved in the train of delivery of these materials to doctor’s hands knew what I’ve just told you. They will inevitably cause injury.
Then, on top of that, it’s not just bad enough that you’re making a foreign protein. You’re making a specific material called spike protein. Those materials are biologically active. That is, if you add them to human blood for example, they start to coagulate. It clots. Those materials are biological toxins. So now you’ve got a genetic sequence that forms foreign proteins. That means your body attacks and kills every cell that does it. And if you should release any of that protein in your blood, it will form blood clots. If it releases it near nerves for example, you will get one or other of several neurological defects. And of course, it’s not just nerves or blood.
There’s a third major factor, and there are many others, but let me give you the third one. These materials are formulated. It’s normal to formulate drugs. These are formulated in fatty globules called lipid nanoparticles. What they do is disguise the foreign genetic information so your body doesn’t see it initially until it gets inside your cells. And it goes all around your body. It will glide through the cell wall as if it wasn’t there. And that was the entire point of it. So that means these materials don’t just go to your lymph nodes. And they certainly don’t stay in your arm where they’re injected. They go all round the body, including into your brain and your blood and every organ in your body.
But here’s the thing. Ten years ago there were papers published, and it was well-established and well-known in the industry that lipid nanoparticles, lipid nano-carriers deposit their cargo, preferentially, in the ovaries, and that was confirmed with the Pfizer product in an animal experiment performed for the Japanese regulators. So, by design, these agents cause an autoimmune attack on every tissue. They make your body form a well-understood biological toxin that can damage multiple organs in your body. And they deposited their cargoes preferentially in the reproductive tissues of women and girls.
So if you think that’s by luck, then you’re mistaken. There is no doubt in my mind [that] anyone of my calibre — and it is my peers that worked on this — absolutely understood what they were designing and manufacturing.
[Having heard] what I’ve just said, that there was no pandemic, and [that] the lying was maintained in order to inject people en masse (I think five and a half billion people) with an intentionally dangerous substance (17 million of whom have died so far), what do you think is happening? And what do you think your role as an individual is in stopping this crime?
Thank you for listening.