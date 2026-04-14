Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post features a curious circle of coincidences.

Part I

We begin with Virginia Hilda Brunette Maxwell Garnett. If, like me, you were born before 1980, and brought up in the UK, you have probably heard of her.

Here are the opening words of a 1992 article from The Independent:

The year was 1967. At Essex University, a young sociology student named Virginia Garnett had a baby. He arrived in September, a few weeks before his mother began her second year studies. Three months later, at Christmas, she married the father, her long-time boyfriend Peter Bottomley.

At the time that article was published, Virginia Bottomley was the Secretary of State for Health in John Major’s Conservative government. In 1984, she had won a by-election to become MP for South West Surrey following the death of Maurice McMillan, whose father Harold was Conservative Prime Minister from 1957-1963. And she quickly rose through the ranks to Cabinet level.

Both Peter and Virginia Bottomley come from well-connected families.

Peter is the son of British diplomat Sir James Reginald Alfred Bottomley, KCMG, who in the 1970s was the British Ambassador to South Africa (1973–1976) and the Permanent UK Representative to the UN. He became an MP in 1975 and served in junior positions in Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government during the 1980s. He served as an MP from 1975 until 2024, latterly as Father of the House, and he was knighted in 2011. His niece Kitty Ussher is a former Labour MP and Treasury Minister.

Virginia is the daughter of John Garnett, CBE, who led the think tank The Industrial Society (now The Work Foundation) from 1962 until 1986. She is also a niece of Labour’s Baroness Jay (Peggy Garnett). And she is a cousin to both Labour peer Lord Hunt of Chesterton, the father of former Labour MP Tristram Hunt; and journalist, economist and former US Ambassador Peter Jay, who married Margaret Callaghan, the daughter of Labour Prime Minister James Callaghan. At the time of writing, both Margaret Jay and Virginia Bottomley — whose titles are Baroness Jay of Paddington and Baroness Bottomley of Nettlestone — are members of the UK Privy Council.

Part II

In 2005, Virginia Bottomley stepped down as Tory MP for South West Surrey. And the candidate chosen to replace her was, coincidentally, Jeremy Hunt, then a 38-year-old single man with no children, who, unsurprisingly, won Maurice McMillan’s old seat comfortably:

I wonder how many of the 2005 intake of new MPs were featured in a Meet the MP article on BBC News.

Like Virginia Bottomley, Jeremy Hunt rose through the ranks, and, seven years after being elected to Parliament, became the Secretary of State for Health from 2012-2018. Another curious coincidence. I wonder how often successive Secretaries of State for anything have represented the same constituency.

Jeremy Hunt is also well-connected. But I am not primarily referring to this 2008 Guardian article which states that:

[Hunt] is (distantly) related to British fascist party founder Oswald Mosley and the Queen.

Somewhat curiously, Virginia Bottomley’s Wikipedia entry states (emphasis added):

Bottomley’s family includes many figures in politics and public life. Her brother, Christopher Garnett, was the chief executive of train operating company GNER. Her aunt Pauline married Roland Hunt (who is not connected to Sir Nicholas Hunt, father of Jeremy Hunt who succeeded her as MP).[citation needed]

And that part in brackets, with citation needed, seems rather odd to me.

I am reminded of this two-part article featuring an interview with Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger…

…who details some of the extraordinary things that have gone on behind the scenes at Wikipedia.

And of this 2016 openDemocracy article…

…which states (emphasis added):

Hunt likes to suggest he understands the NHS because his father was an NHS manager. He “learned to value the NHS at his father’s knee”, he told the Guardian recently. In fact, Sir Nicholas John Streynsham Hunt [Jeremy’s father] was Admiral of the Fleet in his main career and also served time as private secretary to a member of the Royal Family. Once retired, Admiral Hunt saw a path from quangoland to the private health sector. He was Chairman of the South West Surrey District Health Authority from 1990 to 1995 and then Chairman of Nuffield Hospitals from 1996 to 2001. Hunt also has another interesting relative — a cousin by marriage. Admiral Sir [Nicholas] had an elder brother, Roland Colin Charles Hunt, who married Hilda Pauline Garnett, sister of one W John Garnett. WJG had a daughter called Virginia Hilda Brunette Maxwell Garnett — [who became] Virginia Bottomley.

Make of that what you will.

Part III

We turn now to British mathematician, author and broadcaster Prof Hannah Fry, who featured in the interview with Prof Norman Fenton that I discussed in this post:

Fenton describes Fry as “the face of BBC science”. After Climate Change by Numbers, she went on to present various programmes: The Curious Cases of Rutherford & Fry, Trainspotting Live (with Peter Snow), City in the Sky, The Joy of Data…

And then, in 2018, Contagion: The BBC Four Pandemic:

(The BBC Four website says “Last on: Sat 14 Mar 2020”; IMDb has the “release date” as March 22, 2018)

In the words of the Wikipedia article on Fry (emphasis added):

In 2018, Fry presented Contagion: The BBC Four Pandemic, about the possible impact of a flu pandemic, in which she said “we are about to simulate the outbreak of a fatal contagion throughout the UK ... if I can succeed this will save lives when, not if, a real pandemic hits.” The programme used Haslemere, Surrey, as the site of the first simulated infection, and coincidentally in February 2020 the town saw the first recorded case of a person contracting COVID-19 from within the UK.

Haslemere, Surrey.

Which, coincidentally, was in the South West Surrey constituency of 2012-2018 Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Fry was apparently sure in 2018 that it was a case of “when, not if, a real pandemic hits”. Indeed during the previous year, in preparation for Contagion, she wanted us to “download the BBC Pandemic app and take part in a groundbreaking citizen science experiment”:

I am reminded of this April 2020 article about the 2011 film Contagion:

Why is “Contagion,” released almost a decade ago, so eerily prescient of the coronavirus pandemic now gripping the world….? Just consider the parallels in both the film, which was out in 2011, and the coronavirus pandemic: both outbreaks originated probably from an infected bat… victims… suffered from flu symptoms. Social distancing and disinformation come up in the film…

And of the 2022 BBC Two documentary Unvaccinated, whose bias Norman Fenton called out here:

Part IV

During his first term as an MP, Jeremy Hunt met Lucia Guo, who is originally from the city of Xi’an in China. At the time, she was working for the University of Warwick, helping to bring Chinese students to the university. They married in 2009.

In 2018, after six years as Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt was appointed as Foreign Secretary in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation. Among his first assignments was a visit to China, on which he mistakenly described his wife as “Japanese”.

After Theresa May resigned as Conservative party leader and Prime Minister in 2019, Hunt stood in the context to replace her, and gained the support of around 50 MPs, including Peter Bottomley. In the absence of Boris Johnson, Hunt might well have become Prime Minister only months before covid lockdowns were announced around the world. In the event, after losing to Boris Johnson in the party members’ vote, he did not return to government.

But the MP for South West Surrey continued to be influential during the covid era. And, coincidentally, the former Foreign Secretary, whose first major trip was to Beijing, was among the MPs pushing for the harshest covid policies.

Here he is in July 2020 (emphasis added; transcript also here):

[Hunt] I very much agree with the central point in Gabriel’s paper that we should be aiming for zero infection and elimination of the disease, because that is basically the approach taken in countries which have a SARS strategy as opposed to a flu strategy, and those are the countries that have overwhelmingly been the most successful in attacking coronavirus…

For context, Gabriel is presumably Prof Gabriel Scally, a former Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Healthy Urban Environments and member of Independent SAGE — whose Co-Chair Prof Anthony Costello is a former WHO Director, and whose Deputy Chair Prof Susan Michie, a long-standing member of the Communist Party of Britain, was in 2022 appointed Chair of the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health.

On the subject of “zero covid”, here is Nadine Dorries — who from 2019-2021 was a Minister of State in the UK Department of Health — recounting a conversation with Hunt (emphasis added):

Jeremy contacted me as a Health Minister, and said ‘You’ve got to speak to Matt [Hancock]’. It was at the time the Nightingale hospitals were being built… ‘You’ve got to tell him that you don’t put sick people in the hospitals… you follow a zero covid policy… when someone tests positive, you take them from their home and you take them to an isolation centre and you leave them there… That’s the only way you can beat covid’ (more context here).

“You take them to an isolation centre and you leave them there…”

In Parliament in October 2020, Hunt asked his successor as Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, “to announce a date… by when every single person in the population will be tested every week”.

On 4th January 2021, Hunt was pushing hard for another lockdown:

A week later, he called for covid vaccines for teachers.

And in April 2021, he said that then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock was…

…absolutely right… to explore mandatory vaccination of certain frontline workers, however difficult and sensitive that decision may be…

Hunt was also among those pushing hardest for children to receive novel technology mRNA injections with no long-term safety data.

In particular, he was involved in the overriding of the UK government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). In a meeting of the Science and Technology Committee in December 2021, Hunt, who was Chair of the Committee at the time, spoke of…

[doing] a workaround using the chief medical officers…

…in order to override the JCVI so that children could be injected.

Part V

Harms from the covid shots were in evidence long before children were injected. And it was in the context of this, along with multiple other issues, that a major crime complaint was made to police in December 2021.

The report included more than 400 statements from experts and witnesses alleging wrongdoing. And according to Phil Hyland, a lawyer who was involved:

The vaccine rollout was the eighth module of the crime complaint [which also related to] grossly negligent use of PCR to inflate the numbers, iatrogenic harms like midazolam, death certs, the HCQ trial etc.

The report also included:

…many witness statements from NHS workers, stating that… safeguards were disapplied, no… visitors allowed and thereafter DNRs and pathways [were] being applied without consent to patients on covid wards

But under Operation Talla, that crime complaint was destined to go nowhere.

Here is a letter sent in February 2021 to former police constable Mark Sexton, who was one of those involved in submitting the report:

The final paragraph states that:

…this allegation has been recorded as an incident under reference 6029679/21… [but] your complaint has not been recorded as a crime.

A critique of that letter can be found here. But for the purposes of this article, the main thing to note is that the letter was signed by Detective Superintendent Tor Garnett.

Here is Tor Garnett talking about her “journey in policing” around 8 years ago:

Following the covid era, Garnett was subsequently to Detective Chief Superintendent. And in 2025 she was appointed by the City of London Police as Commander National:

As to closing the curious circle of coincidences, here is the Personal life section of the Wikipedia entry for Dame Julia Cleverdon, DCVO CBE (emphasis added):

In 1986 [Cleverdon] married W. John Garnett… by whom she has two daughters Tor and Charity. She is the stepmother of Virginia Bottomley (née Garnett).

Tor Garnett. The half-sister of Virginia Bottomley.

It’s a small world...

Related:

And:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem