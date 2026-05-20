Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I have put together this short post, which is mainly snapshots of press articles, to illustrate some aspects of how public health authorities and the mainstream media work together to create pandemics of fear.

First some context:

For anyone who has forgotten, that’s these people:

And Vallance and Gates are but two of many.

If nothing else, the financial incentive for “the next pandemic” is undeniably there…

…as it has been for years:

TIME covers from 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2017, in order

But even leaving aside covid, the scaremongering seems to have been ramped up in the last few years:

This headline is from only a few weeks ago:

In a report on a public inquiry into the pandemic released today (Thursday, April 16) chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett issued a warning to the UK government to prepare for the next pandemic, which she says is a matter of when, not if.

It came in the context of the hype over recent months in relation to flu…

…and meningitis:

At least 30 articles from the BBC on that in the space of a couple of days…

And it has been followed by this month’s crescendo of fear in relation to hantavirus, norovirus and Ebola…

…which has a distinctly familiar ring to it.

It would appear that the authorities are increasingly desperate for another “global health emergency” and that the mainstream media is doing all it can to facilitate one, along with the help of paid influencers (and useful idiots) on social media.

But I sense that the propaganda is now not nearly as effective as it was in 2020.

Not least for context, I will finish with these words of Denis Rancourt, formerly Professor of Physics at the University of Ottawa, who has looked carefully at mortality over the past century or so and concluded (emphasis added):

Interestingly, none of the post-second-world-war Centers-for-Disease-Control-and-Prevention-promoted (CDC‑promoted) viral respiratory disease pandemics (1957-58, “H2N2”; 1968, “H3N2”; 2009, “H1N1 again”) can be detected in the all‑cause mortality of any country. Unlike all the other causes of death that are known to affect mortality, these so‑called pandemics did not cause any detectable increase in mortality, anywhere.

Related

Particularly:

And also…

These articles for some historical context:

These posts in relation to the media:

And this one for the bigger picture:

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