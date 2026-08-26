Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I was going to include the contents of this article in this Monday’s Updates, but, on reflection, I thought it worth a separate post.

Further to these posts in relation to Operation Talla…

…and this one from the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry…

I was shocked, although not surprised, to see what happened when Pamela Thomas recently approached an officer from Police Scotland to report allegations in relation to the death of her brother:

Here is a transcript:

[Policeman] At the minute, I’ve been advised that, should you wish to make a complaint, it needs to go down the solicitor route, and it would be a civil matter.

[Pamela Thomas] No, this isn’t civil, because it’s basically murder that I’m alleging… Just because it happened in a hospital…

[Policeman] I don’t know how medical negligence works…

[PT] It’s not medical negligence… My brother’s signature was forged to enrol him into a trial. I’ve got evidence of that… forging a signature. I’ve got it in black and white. Will you take that complaint?

[Policeman] I can’t at the minute.

[PT] So you can’t take a complaint against forgery, which is a criminal offence?

[Policeman] I can’t, no… Because… this is all the same incident so to speak… Someone has previously been advised… from the DCC… the email that you keep referencing… Alan Speirs…. whatever that directive is… you’re aware that there’s an investigation going on against him… I’m not aware of that…

[PT] I believe it’s against the whole of Police Scotland. The Scottish Police Authority is investigating…

[Policeman] It maybe is… You’re not privy to any investigation…

[PT] But does that not make you complicit in it… if you’re just following orders and not taking a complaint from me? Surely you have a duty…

[Policeman] We follow orders lawfully. And when we deem them… unlawfully… we will go and do what we need to do.

[PT] But how can you do that when you’re not even taking a complaint?

[Policeman] Because… if this matter is under review… by another authority… or if he’s under review… whatever will be done with that… And then if anything has come from that… that… all other stuff will be reviewed…

[PT] Thank you. I just wanted to know… if I head through to Bell Street [police station]… and try and make a complaint, am I going to get hit with the same [response] there?

[Policeman] Yes. Because we’re all part of D Division… We’ve all got the same information…

I’m sorry I couldn’t help you any further… I’ve been told… The best advice I can give you is… go and speak to a solicitor and try to pursue a civil matter… or go down the route of maybe medical negligence…

[PT] No, I want criminal [proceedings]. I want people in custody… and prison sentences, because to me it’s murder, and he’s not the only one. There’s thousands [of cases like this]…