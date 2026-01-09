Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in case it is useful to anyone, I thought it worth posting this shorter, more general, and perhaps more accessible version of this November post on 1 John 5:19b.

I have added some brief further thoughts at the end.

It seems to me that, in the UK at least, many Christians, and particularly church leaders, take the view that we can broadly trust the Establishment. I suspect that this is at least partly because trust in authority has generally served UK believers well. A substantial proportion of church leaders have good degrees from renowned universities. And by worldly standards many of those who serve as churchwardens or elders or deacons would be considered successful in their careers — as doctors, teachers (at school or university), other professionals etc. Such people, like me and many other believers, could thus reasonably be described as being, to a large extent, products of the institutions of the world. And it is hardly surprising that such people are broadly inclined to trust a system that has worked to their advantage and shaped their thinking.

But in the context of 1 John 5:19b — “the whole world is under the control of the evil one” — I am inclined to think that we should, at the very least, be slow to trust the Establishment. I am reminded of the apostle Paul imploring his readers: “Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (emphasis added). And those timeless words are surely as relevant now as they ever were.

This is not to deny that God is ultimately sovereign, or to say that any institution is as bad as it could possibly be. But if the world is, as the Bible says, under the control of the evil one — the “father of lies” and the “deceiver of the whole world” — we should surely expect to find lying and deceitfulness in every realm. By which I mean crafty, diabolical, “wolf in sheep’s clothing”-type mendacity and deception. The sort of subterfuge that fools most people. Even Christians. Even experts. Even Christian experts. And I see no reason why institutions in the UK should be immune to this. Or why the notion of Satan’s servants “masquerading as servants of rightousness” should be confined to the Church.

I thus find it hard to reconcile what the Bible says with the notion that we can broadly trust e.g. our government, our media and our public health bodies. As to the nature of “the control of the evil one”, much of it appears to be mediated by money, which is at least consistent with what Paul says about “the love of money [being] a root of all kinds of evil”. For anyone inclined to look, it is not hard to find evidence of this: e.g. payments to politicians, donations to media organisations, and funding of public health bodies by the industries that they are meant to be regulating. But those links barely scratch the surface. The corruption runs much deeper than I had appreciated. And it is not confined to the areas that I have mentioned. Far from it.

I wonder to what extent there are parallels here with the five stages of grief model developed by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross:

denial — anger — bargaining — depression — acceptance

While those stages do not necessarily happen in that order, denial tends to occur early on. And when it comes to the notion that we can no longer trust e.g. our government, our media and our public health bodies — to name but three worldly institutions — I sense that denial is where a lot of people are still at: “It’s not that bad.” Carrying on as usual. And trying to make the contradictions make sense.

At least for now…

Share

Related:

And:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem