Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I don’t quite know what I would have thought if you had told me, at the start of 2024, that by the end of 2025 I would have posted several hundred articles on a Substack. I had previously occasionally thought about publishing some of what I was writing to people, but it was a while before I finally took the plunge.

I wanted a way of including supporting information — links, visual material and footnotes — for what I was writing. And, of the platforms that I knew about, Substack seemed like the best choice. It still does.

That said, it seems that the shadow of censorship is looming large. There are few people who are better at seeing signs early than former hedge fund manager Ed Dowd — as evidenced by this post:

And as 2025 draws to a close, I am mindful of his current pinned post on X:

It may be that there soon comes a stage when some posts on Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) are viewable only to subscribers. Or worse. I have already seen things moving in that direction elsewhere on Substack.

When I started posting articles, my main aim was to share output with the leaders — and others — at the church I attend. The first post that I published was this letter, which raises issues that, even to this day, no-one from the church leadership seems to want to engage with:

I continue to find the lack of response genuinely odd, given that I am essentially asking about the application of a sermon preached at church, something which I had thought was to be encouraged. Members of the congregation are invited to submit questions to our fairly regular Question Time sessions held after the evening service. And prior to 2020, when I occasionally submitted a question by email, I would generally receive a thoughtful and considered response within a few days. How times have changed.

But while Dear Church Leaders — which soon became Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) — grew out of the covid era, I made a decision early on to diversify the subject matter. This was partly to help people see the bigger picture, and partly because I know from personal experience that covid seems to be something of a stumbling block to many, not least my own church leaders!

Over the past 18 months or so, what I have written has generated a lot more interest, and, given that the majority of subscribers have signed up during the past 12 months, I thought it worth putting together this end-of-year post. I hope it is of use.

I have also included a link to an analogous post — 2024 ICYMI — that I put together 12 months ago.

The bigger picture

It is often necessary to step back to see the bigger picture, and I found the insightful interview featured in The weakening of society particularly useful to that end:

I am reminded of Agenda 2030 — details of which remain on the UK government website — and this post:

One of the running themes in what I write is how current events relate to what has gone before. And to that end, I recommend this post on Fifth Generation Warfare…

…which, to my mind, is something that fits a general pattern that has been going on for a very long time:

Media

The media plays a key role in fifth generation warfare, and, in terms of understanding something of how it operates, I recommend this pair of posts from the first few months of the year…

…and this one from September:

For anyone new to the idea that we are being systematically propagandised by the media, either of these two short posts is a good place to start:

Propaganda

For understanding the role propaganda plays in manipulating society, I have found several old books to be particularly instructive. This post featuring Walter Lippmann’s Public Opinion provides important context for later developments in the media:

I also recommend these two posts inspired by a perceptive quotation from Theodore Dalrymple, a pseudonym of British psychiatrist Anthony Daniels:

Psychology

I am reminded of the way in which behavioural psychology was weaponised during the covid era, with textbook psychological warfare deployed at scale:

And of this series of posts on Dr Steve Midgley’s recent thought-provoking book Understanding Trauma:

Medical matters

Plenty of my posts have focused on medical matters. I particularly recommend this article — addressed to doctors, but suitable for anyone to read — in relation to informed consent…

…and this one describing the covid era violations of medical ethics in which the Church alas played a significant role:

I wonder when Christian doctors will begin to speak more openly about what has happened. It seems to me that many still rely on credentialism rather than evidence:

For anyone looking for an accessible account of some of what was happening during the covid era, and particularly how people were treated by the medical system in Spring 2020, I recommend this post:

Exposing the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Module 4)

The mention of medical matters reminds me of this seven-part series of posts exposing the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Module 4) in relation to covid vaccines:

Below are the topics covered in each of the seven parts.

Part I: the covid inquiry’s censorship; clinical trials jabs versus rolled out jabs; core participant view of censorship of questions; shutting down witnesses

Part II: the covid inquiry’s censorship; failure of medical ethics; abandonment of the precautionary principle; coronavirus vaccines... never worked; SV40 & cancer suppression gene interference; MEAG (the Moral and Ethical Advisory Group)

Part III: they knew it didn’t “stay in the arm”; no informed consent; boosters are driving cancers; they couldn’t stop themselves

Part IV: inconvenient truths about myocarditis; higher incidence of myocarditis after the covid vaccine (not covid); a 20-year-old with covid vaccine-induced myocarditis; MHRA withholding data...

Part V: covid vaccines and the illusion of benefit; MHRA and the reluctance to withdraw unsafe medical products; covid vaccine inducements for children; blood clots and cancers rose sharply...

Part VI: endothelial damage in all organs; missed safety signals; the pretence that covid vaccine injury is rare

Part VII: MHRA is broken: coroners’ reports... Yellow Cards; the real purpose of the Inquiry; the covid vaccines must be recalled; what we want

The Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry

These nine posts featuring talks from the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry are ageing well. I found #2 particularly striking, and also the short personal testimonies featured in #4, #5 and #6:

Testimonies

I have been struck by the way in which God has used the events of the covid era to open people’s eyes to spiritual truth. I found the testimonies of Christine Padgham and Matt Le Tissier particularly striking:

I plan to feature more such testimony in the New Year.

The need for recognition, repentance and restoration

I am inclined to think that the events of the covid era, where so much of what happened bore an uncanny resemblance to religion…

…cannot be ignored forever by church leaders. And I wonder what might happen if there were a wider recognition of those parallels.

I wonder too what the effect might be if a substantial number of church leaders acknowledged their errors of judgement in endorsing and/or promoting covid vaccines…

…and, more broadly, if there were a wider recognition of the modern-day idols discussed e.g. in this post on Jeremiah 5:

I am reminded of Rev Jamie Franklin’s The Great Return, featured in three posts over the summer, starting here:

