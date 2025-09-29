Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

As time goes by, and the events of the covid era slowly recede into the past, perhaps now is a good time to begin to reflect objectively on some of what happened, particularly in 2020-2021, and how it bore more than a passing resemblance to a form of religion.

Scripture — sacred texts that cannot be questioned

Prophets — people who cannot be questioned

Moral codes — rules which must be obeyed

Priests — authority figures to interpret and enforce the rules

Isolation — withdrawal from society

Rituals — things that must be done

Initiation — rites of entry

Zealotry — going beyond what is required

Heresy — challenging orthodox belief

Damnation — the threat of grave consequences for non-compliance

Salvation — the promise of reward for the obedient

Religion — a means to dominate and transform society

At the outset, I should perhaps point out that the parallels between covid and religion apply irrespective of whatever else we might think of the covid era.

If you want a shorter version of this article, just read the indented bold and bold italic parts at the start of each section.

1. Scripture — sacred texts that cannot be questioned

Religions have sacred texts to which their followers look for truth. For many believers, such scripture is considered to be authoritative and may even be regarded as infallible. The faithful are called to follow what it says. And there is often rigid interpretation with little or no room for questioning. During the covid era, official pronouncements were treated as unquestionable truth and the ultimate source of authority. At times “The Science” was presented as a fixed set of doctrines rather than an evolving body of knowledge. The people were called to follow it. And there was little or no room for challenging the narrative.

The more that any idea relies on authority and dogmatism, unquestioning obedience, and social pressure rather than open discussion and a careful consideration of the evidence, the more it resembles religion rather than science. True science is never settled, and thrives in the context of open debate and robust challenge based on evidence.

For the record, I see no reason at all why religious claims should not be subjected to the same sort of rigorous scrutiny as scientific claims. When I wrote The Big Reveal, that was the approach I had in mind:

“These three principles — belief that conclusions require evidence; that the evidence should be open to everyone; and that everything is subject to question — form a sound basis for evaluating belief in anything. They can and should be applied not just to scientific theories and journalistic arguments, but also to religious beliefs.”

2. Prophets — people who cannot be questioned

Religious prophets guide believers based on divine disclosure. Such seers are often viewed as receiving reliable revelation, and sometimes even being inspired by God to impart an infallible message. As such, what they say they cannot be questioned. During the covid era, public health experts — at a national and international level — made statements that they claimed were based on The Science. Some had rather better track records than others. Many had conflicts of interest. But in any case, such people faced little by way of serious challenge. Selected journalists were allowed to ask questions, and some MPs. But few such people had much by way of a scientific background. And, in any case, certain topics appeared to be off-limits.

I am reminded of the words of the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the covid era (emphasis added):

“I want to send a clear message to the New Zealand public. We will share with you the most up-to-date information daily. You can trust us as a source of that information. You can also trust the Director General of Health and the Ministry of Health for that information… Do feel free to visit at any time to clarify any rumour you make hear… covid19.govt.nz… otherwise, dismiss anything else.”

“We will continue to be your single source of truth. We will provide information frequently. We will share everything we can… Everything… else you see… a grain of salt… so I really ask people to focus… and when you see those messages, remember that unless you hear it from us… it is not the truth.”

3. A moral code — rules which must be obeyed

Religions typically have rules or laws to follow, a moral code which shapes the behaviour of believers. When considered objectively, some of the rules can seem arbitrary and to make little sense, but the faithful are nevertheless expected to obey without question. Social pressure and punishment can play an important part in enforcing the rules. Those who comply are seen as virtuous, whereas those who do not are frowned upon. During the covid era, there were all sorts of rules and restrictions dictating e.g. where people could go, who they could meet, and how closely they could sit together. The regulations extended to what people should wear, and even to what they should have injected into their bodies. Some of the rules — such as when to wear masks in restaurants — made little sense, but obedience was still required. Social pressure played an important role. Those who complied were seen as virtuous, whereas those who did not were viewed as disobedient, and even selfish or dangerous.

One key difference between religions and the moral code of the covid era was that in 2020 and 2021 the rules and restrictions were changed on a fairly regular basis.

Another thing in common was that adherence to the covid rules became something of an identity marker, much like religious observance indicates membership of a community.

4. Priests — authority figures to interpret and enforce the rules

In some religions, a key role of priests is to mediate between God — or gods — and the people. This may involve administering sacraments, preaching, leading worship and interpreting and enforcing religious rules or laws. There is often a hierarchy within the priesthood: a High Priest, chief priests etc. During the covid era there were many and various authority figures charged with administering covid tests and masks and vaccines, telling people what to do, leading the covid response, and interpreting and enforcing covid rules and restrictions. They included administrators of universities, schools, hospitals, workplaces, and religious organisations. And those on the ground: lecturers, teachers, doctors and nurses, middle managers, faith leaders. Etc. Journalists and media personalities also played a key role in discussing and interpreting regulations.

I wonder how many of those enforcing the measures would say that they were just following orders. And what was actually on their hearts and minds.

5. Isolation — withdrawal from society

Some religious people, such as monks and nuns, withdraw from society for what they see as part of their religious duty. This may be regarded as service or even obedience to divine authority, and considered beneficial to spiritual health. Such withdrawal may be associated with other forms of self-denial. During the covid era, everyone was instructed to withdraw from society at least to some degree. Lockdowns — a term previously used mainly in the context of prison — were imposed with the claim that isolation was necessary to “slow the spread” of the virus and to “flatten the curve”. Movement restrictions were framed as a necessary sacrifice to prevent greater suffering. Those who refused to participate were seen as selfish or even dangerous. There were instances of people who went walking in the countryside being publicly shamed; others were punished with fines, in some cases for opening their small businesses.

Page 3 of this 2019 World Health Organisation (WHO) document lists the following as not recommended in any circumstances:

contact tracing

quarantine of exposed individuals

entry and exit screening

border closure

Lockdowns are not even mentioned as such.

And yet… in the UK, lockdown was imposed when the number of people dying had been at normal levels for two months while covid was reportedly circulating. Here are the government’s Office for National Statistics figures at the time when Boris Johnson warned — presumably following “expert advice” — that the UK faced the “worst public health crisis for a generation”:

6. Rituals — things that must be done

Religions involve rituals that serve as expressions of faith and reinforce communal beliefs and identity: dressing up; forms of greeting; saying prayers and creeds; cleansing and sacrifices; rites of passage; sacred journeys. Among other things, compliance in these areas signals obedience, faith and belonging. During the covid era, there was no shortage of rituals: mask-wearing; elbow-bumping and the mantra “Stay safe”; saying things like “Thank God for the vaccines” and “Think how much worse your covid would have been if you hadn’t been vaccinated”; regular testing; and use of hand sanitiser — for an airborne virus… It would be an understatement to say that the rituals took on a symbolic importance beyond their actual efficacy. Their primary function seemed to be to signal obedience, faith and belonging.

As I noted here in A dark day, I often wondered exactly what was going through people’s heads during the covid era, and to what extent their actions were motivated by fear versus compliance versus being seen to do the right thing, all of which had played on my mind at some stage during the previous couple of years. I also wondered how many people thought that what they were doing was actually making much difference. And indeed whether they were giving much thought to what they were doing at all.

7. Initiation — rites of entry

In religions, initiation rites such as a bar mitzvah or baptism are often used to symbolise entry into the faith. Participation in such a ceremony is regarded as one of the marks of a true believer, and is a sign of membership of a faith community. Those involved often celebrate their new status publicly, and taking part grants them a measure of social acceptance. In contrast, those who steer clear of such rites are viewed with suspicion by those who have undertaken them. Social pressure is a strong reason for taking part. And proof of having been e.g. baptised — or similar — may be required to participate fully in the life of the community. During the covid era, vaccination was seen by many as an initiation into safety and societal responsibility. It was commonplace — and certainly socially acceptable — for people to talk openly about when they were going for an injection, and which pharma company’s product they had received. In contrast, those who declined what was plainly a novel technology product with no long-term safety data were widely derided as “anti-vaxxers”. For many who did partake, social pressure played a significant part in their decision. Not least because, in some parts of the world, proof of the procedure was a pre-requisite for participation in normal life.

It soon became clear that this was no ordinary initiation. Two initial injections were required within a matter of weeks of each other. And even in February 2021, before many people had even been offered their first dose, the Archbishop of Canterbury was talking about “[doing] the boosters as the years go by”. I am reminded of the various annual religious festivals.

While baptism and vaccination share similarities, baptism is often regarded as a symbolic outward sign of an inward change, whereas vaccination results in irreversible physical changes to the body. In that regard, there are some parallels with e.g. circumcision. But there are other similarities between baptism and vaccination, not least in terms of a priest/doctor administering something that may be regarded as a form of cleansing. And, in the eyes of the faithful at least, both symbolise an unseen transformation that changes the status of the person concerned.

8. Zealotry — going beyond what is required

While some people reluctantly adhere to religious protocol, others go beyond what is actually required, and are keen to be seen to be doing so. They may regard their religiosity as a mark of moral superiority, and even expect — or insist — that others do likewise. That was the mentality of the Pharisees — an ancient Jewish sect, who added to God’s laws. For example, they added numerous restrictions to Sabbath observance, forbidding even minor tasks like carrying objects, and healing. And they mandated extensive hand washing and cleansing rituals before eating, traditions that were not required by the Law of Moses but which were treated as divine commands (Mark 7:3-4). In doing so, they revealed their true character, not least in the eyes of God. As Jesus put it, “Everything they do is done for people to see… You blind guides! You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel…” During the covid era, there was no shortage of people who wanted to go beyond what was actually required, and, at least in some cases, were keen to be seen to be doing so: testing more often; isolating longer, maybe alone in the bedroom; wearing a mask even when the guidance did not recommend it; masking children; striving for zero covid. Etc. It was a revealing time, with plenty of people wanting to show that they were doing their bit. And more. Including church leaders, not least those at the church I attend.

Again, I wonder what people were actually thinking, and how much was done for show. I am reminded that God “does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”

I wonder too what the verdict history will be on the extent to which camels were swallowed while gnats were strained out during the covid era.

9. Heresy — challenging orthodox belief

Heretics challenging religious orthodoxy are rarely welcomed by the authorities. Those who challenge the received wisdom may face condemnation, loss of privileges, exclusion, excommunication, or even death. Those asking questions are often viewed as a threat by religious leaders. During the covid era, those challenging covid orthodoxy were generally ignored by public health authorities and governments — and most churches. Those merely asking reasonable questions about the harms of lockdowns, or the efficacy of masks, or raising concerns about novel technology injections with no long-term safety data, were viewed as a threat at least in some quarters.

Scepticism is a key ingredient for establishing scientific truth, and yet those raising questions were dismissed as dangerous. Doctors and scientists challenging the narrative were — and still are — particularly unwelcome, and there has been unprecedented censorship in the past few years. Many dissident doctors have been hounded by the medical authorities. We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who have had the courage to speak up.

I am reminded of Dr Mike Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Chief Scientific Officer for Allergy and Respiratory Diseases, who is a strong contender for the most-qualified person in the country to comment about respiratory viruses. The fact that he was not being allowed to speak on any mainstream media outlet was enough on its own to tell me that there was something seriously wrong. He remains among the most censored scientists in the world.

On the plus side, seeing who is de-platformed and/or attacked is actually a good way to discern who is telling the truth. “Follow the silenced” is a much better motto than “follow the science”. And whatever the context, it is important to remember that those who tell the truth do not mind being questioned, and that those who lie do not like being challenged.

10. Damnation — the threat of grave consequences for non-compliance

In religious traditions, hell is a place of suffering, punishment and even eternal torment for those who reject divine law. Scriptures warn of grave consequences for the disobedient, and feature frightening imagery and even apocalyptic visions. Fear is used to influence behaviour. During the covid era, The Science — based largely on computer modelling — was used to present worst-case scenarios as a kind of earthly hell that would result if people did not comply with covid policies. We were warned of hospitals being overwhelmed, many people dying, and endless lockdowns. The scaremongering was used to effect behavioural change. And church leaders, not least the ones featured here, played their part in pushing the fear.

The media fed us graphic images: a man collapsing in the street in China; mass burials in New York; Italy and “the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak”; massive temporary hospitals in the UK. Despite the fact that, before lockdown was announced, and while covid was reportedly circulating, deaths were at normal levels for the time of year.

And I wonder now — much as I did even in Spring 2020 — how much of the fearmongering actually ever had any basis in reality. Even at the time, the image of someone falling down in the street as a result of a respiratory virus seemed to me implausible. The numbers in Bergamo (Italy) and New York now seem dubious to say the least. And even the BBC came to acknowledge that the Nightingale hospitals were “largely not needed”, noting that “the London site treated 20 patients during the first wave of the pandemic”.

It seems that the UK government’s advisers were well aware of the lack of actual basis for fear. The minutes of the UK government’s SPI-B meeting on 22nd March 2020 stated: “The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased… using hard-hitting emotional messaging.” Hard-hitting emotional messaging. Rather than evidence-based facts. Those words came three days after the government had announced that “COVID-19 is no longer considered to be an HCID [High Consequence Infectious Disease] in the UK”. I can’t help but recall the (probably) apocryphal preacher who noted in the margin of his sermon: “Point weak here. Raise voice and thump pulpit.”

As to government ministers, it was later revealed — in something of a limited hangout — that the Health Secretary Matt Hancock had suggested on a WhatsApp group that “we frighten the pants of [sic] everyone with the new strain”.

11. Salvation — the promise of reward for the obedient

In contrast to hell, heaven represents an end to suffering, fear and death. There is the promise of salvation and all that that means: peace, restoration, and even true freedom as a reward for the faithful. Plus a reunion with family and friends from whom we have become separated through death. Blessings are promised to those who follow the rules. And such hope of heaven may be used to shape people’s behaviour in the present. During the covid era, compliance with covid policies was presented as the path to salvation: a restoration of normal life — being able to meet freely again with friends and family, to hug loved ones, to travel etc. And freedom was perhaps the main thing that was promised, to the extent that 19th July 2021 in the UK was dubbed “Freedom Day”.

But the return to normality was presented as something that would happen only if people followed the rules: complying with the restrictions, testing, masking. And when enough people had had injections. The prospect of the restoration of what had until 2020 been regarded as fundamental liberties was used to keep people complying.

12. Religion — a means to dominate and transform society

Religion has historically been used to dominate and transform societies by shaping how people think and act. This can be achieved through a combination of fear, authoritative messaging and social pressure, in the context of sermons based on sacred texts. Dissenters are punished and excluded, and religious laws are upheld by both spiritual and political authorities, making defiance dangerous. During the covid era, society was dominated and transformed through the narrative of what was claimed to be a public health emergency. People changed their behaviour in unprecedented ways. The authorities and media scared people into compliance, based on proclamations about “following The Science”. And those who raised legitimate questions were — and still largely are — excluded from public debate.

The number of pandemic simulations in recent years — of which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. counted at least 20 — seems at least consistent with a concerted effort from certain powerful vested interests to dominate and transform society.

As I noted at the start of this post, the parallels between covid and religion are surely stark irrespective of whatever else we might think of the covid era.

There are observations that we can make, and things that we can learn from, irrespective of whether we believe that covid was a diabolical deception; or whether we still somehow think that it was a genuine public health emergency, that the non-pharmaceutical interventions were well-intentioned, and that the injections saved lives. (Or somewhere in between.)

And from a Christian perspective, it is surely not beyond the bounds of possibility that God might use something like the covid era to show us something of what false religion is like, and what the consequences of following it are, with a view to inclining people to return to him — or even to turn to him for the first time.

At the very least, it is plain enough that God has given us plenty to ponder, whether we welcome that or not. The mere fact that church doors were closed for months on end — more than once — should surely give us pause for thought.

I continue to wonder when Christians — and particularly church leaders — will start talking openly about what has happened. There is surely ample material here for sermon illustrations.

